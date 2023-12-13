Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

Instagram Celebrity

The late Pogues wildman is revealed by his former drinking buddy to have splashed a huge amount of money and left it behind a bar to treat his friends to drinks at his star-studded VIP wake.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shane MacGowan reportedly left €10,000 behind the bar so his famous pals could enjoy drinks on him at his star-studded VIP wake. The late The Pogues wildman, who would have turned 66 on Christmas Day, but was killed by a bout of pneumonia aged 65 in November after months of illness, is said to have put the cash aside as it was one of his dying wishes to fund a final knees-up in his memory.

A former drinking buddy of Shanes told The Independent about how he apparently funded his wake following his funeral on December 8, "I know the pub they are going to for the meal after, there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer, it was Shane's last request.

Shane's wake was held at The Thatched Cottage in Co Tipperary, Ireland, hours after stars gathered for his funeral at St Mary's of the Rosary Church. The source added, "It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed."

It was also reported by The Independent that The Thatched Cottage was three miles outside the town of Nenagh, one of Shane's favorite spots for a drinking session. The publication added, "It's not known who footed the huge bar bill, but dozens of mourners said it was funded by MacGowan’s estate." It also reported, "Guests needed pre-prepared concert style passes and lanyards to get through the doors, which were guarded by a group of 10 suited minders."

Shane had been living with viral encephalitis and was released from a five-month hospital to his home in Dublin where he died surrounded by loved ones including his wife Victoria Mary Clarke. His funeral started with a procession in Dublin before heading to the church in Nenagh, where mourners including Shane's long-time friend Johnny Depp, 60, gave readings.

His family also danced in the pews as The Pogues performed "Fairytale of New York". Guests inside The Thatched Cottage included Johnny and Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie, 62, who The Independent reported "drank the bar dry, partying from 6 P.M. until dawn."

You can share this post!