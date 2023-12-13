 

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
Instagram
Celebrity

The late Pogues wildman is revealed by his former drinking buddy to have splashed a huge amount of money and left it behind a bar to treat his friends to drinks at his star-studded VIP wake.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shane MacGowan reportedly left €10,000 behind the bar so his famous pals could enjoy drinks on him at his star-studded VIP wake. The late The Pogues wildman, who would have turned 66 on Christmas Day, but was killed by a bout of pneumonia aged 65 in November after months of illness, is said to have put the cash aside as it was one of his dying wishes to fund a final knees-up in his memory.

A former drinking buddy of Shanes told The Independent about how he apparently funded his wake following his funeral on December 8, "I know the pub they are going to for the meal after, there has already been €10,000 handed over the counter for free beer, it was Shane's last request.

Shane's wake was held at The Thatched Cottage in Co Tipperary, Ireland, hours after stars gathered for his funeral at St Mary's of the Rosary Church. The source added, "It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed."

  Editors' Pick

It was also reported by The Independent that The Thatched Cottage was three miles outside the town of Nenagh, one of Shane's favorite spots for a drinking session. The publication added, "It's not known who footed the huge bar bill, but dozens of mourners said it was funded by MacGowan’s estate." It also reported, "Guests needed pre-prepared concert style passes and lanyards to get through the doors, which were guarded by a group of 10 suited minders."

Shane had been living with viral encephalitis and was released from a five-month hospital to his home in Dublin where he died surrounded by loved ones including his wife Victoria Mary Clarke. His funeral started with a procession in Dublin before heading to the church in Nenagh, where mourners including Shane's long-time friend Johnny Depp, 60, gave readings.

His family also danced in the pews as The Pogues performed "Fairytale of New York". Guests inside The Thatched Cottage included Johnny and Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie, 62, who The Independent reported "drank the bar dry, partying from 6 P.M. until dawn."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Armie Hammer Posts Message About 'True Awakening' in Rare Instagram Update

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
Related Posts
Shane MacGowan to Be Laid to Rest in Star-Studded Funeral Service

Shane MacGowan to Be Laid to Rest in Star-Studded Funeral Service

Shane MacGowan's Admiration for Royals Family Revealed After Rocker's Death

Shane MacGowan's Admiration for Royals Family Revealed After Rocker's Death

Shane MacGowan's Widow Fearing for His Death for Long Time

Shane MacGowan's Widow Fearing for His Death for Long Time

Shane MacGowan Passed Away, a Week After Being Released From Hospital

Shane MacGowan Passed Away, a Week After Being Released From Hospital

Latest News
Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
  • Dec 14, 2023

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
  • Dec 13, 2023

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama
  • Dec 13, 2023

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Most Read
Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again