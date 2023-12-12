 

'Saw XI' Gets 2024 Release Date

Making use of social media, Lionsgate, the studio of the upcoming movie, reveals that the 11th film in the iconic series will be released in less than one year.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Saw XI" is set to be released in 2024. Lionsgate has officially announced plans for another instalment in the long running horror franchise and fans only have nine months to wait until its release.

The studio surprised fans by confirming the news out of nowhere on Monday, December 11, with a Saw-style backdrop and Roman numerals spelling out a September 27, 2024 release date. The caption simply read, "The game continues."

It means the 11th movie in the iconic series will drop a year after "Saw X" hit the big screen on September 29 this year. Although the turnaround seems fast, the franchise has managed it before with the success of "Saw" prompting a sequel to be greenlit and released just 364 days later.

Each subsequent "Saw" movie was then released less than a year after its predecessor until "Saw 3D", the seventh in the franchise, which came 371 days after "Saw VI". The film series then took a seven year break before being revived in 2017 with "Jigsaw", followed by 2021's "Spiral: From The Book of Saw".

Casting details, directors and a potential plot are all being kept under wraps. "Saw X" featured returning star Tobin Bell, 81, reprising the role of John Kramer in a story set between the first and second movies.

The movie also saw Shawnee Smith return as Jigsaw's apprentice Amanda Young, while Kevin Greutert, who first worked as an editor before later directing the sixth and seventh films, was at the helm. Last month, he opened up on the possibility of a sequel and admitted there were already some ideas for a potential storyline.

He told "The Director's Cut - A DGA Podcast", "There's a version that picks up immediately where this one leaves off, but it's way too early to tell."

