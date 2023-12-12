S Club 7 Divided About Possibly Representing U.K. at Eurovision

Instagram Music

While Jon Lee is keen for the group to represent the U.K. at the singing competition, his bandmate Jo O'Meara is skeptical about it as she admits that she wouldn't 'have the bottle.'

AceShowbiz - S Club 7's Jon Lee would love the "Reach for the Stars" hitmakers to represent the U.K. at Eurovision. The noughties group, also including Rachel Stevens 45, Jo O'Meara, 44, Tina Barrett, 47, and Bradley McIntosh, 42, would bring "more glitter" if they competed in the international song contest, however, not all members are keen on the idea.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at the weekend, Jon said, "It would be amazing. I don't think it can get much camper than that. Eurovision would be amazing."

Jo said, "You know what, I don't think I'd have the bottle." Tina added, "One thing I will say, they don't like the U.K., do they? They always give nul points. There would be more glitter if we did it."

Elsewhere, the "Don't Stop Movin' " band released their comeback single, "These Are the Days", in the summer, and more new music and shows are in the pipeline.

Jon teased, "We'll definitely do some new music. We're going to concentrate mainly on doing some live shows next year, maybe like the Isle of Wight Festival and a few things like that. Then a few more international tours and stuff so lots happening."

The group, who formed in 1998 as S Club 7 and reunited with various lineups, sadly lost their beloved bandmate Paul Cattermole to heart failure earlier this year aged just 46. Following the tragedy, Hannah Spearitt, 42, decided not to continue with the band.

