 

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker is reportedly planning a massive house renovation project, which is expected to cost her more than $10 million, in London.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is said to be splashing out more than £10million on a private estate in London. "London Boy" singer Taylor, 33, recently got a billionaire status and her reported new pad in the north of the capital is apparently set to be fitted out with a swimming pool as well as an orangery.

According to The Sun on Sunday, it has obtained planning documents for the singer's new development, and said the property being developed used to belong to a politician, and has an "army of tradespeople expanding and re-designing it to suit her needs."

A source told the publication, "It is no secret that Taylor loves London, and she has been looking for a base in the capital for a long time. She loves the culture and vibe of the city, and is particularly at home in North London, so this estate makes perfect sense."

  Editors' Pick

"Her song 'London Boy' was a love letter to the city as much as it was to a bloke, and that is why so many areas are mentioned in it. She is thrilled with this new property as it gives her roots here, but is taking her time to make sure it fits all her needs and is ultra secure."

Taylor wrote the song "London Boy" in 2019 and has long had a soft spot for the capital as she has dated Brits including Calvin Harris, 39, and 29-year-old Harry Styles, and has lived in London with her ex-fiance Joe Alwyn, 32.

She is now dating NFL player Travis Kelce, 34, but lived in London with Joe in London's Crouch End before their six-year relationship ended in April.

Her reported new pad is near homes owned by Ricky Gervais, Liam Gallagher, and Keira Knightley - and Abbey Road studios, where The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Adele have recorded.

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Bond Bosses Eyeing Two Actors to Lead Next 007 Movie, Paul Mescal Is One of Them

Hugh Grant's Little Kids 'Alarmed' by Picture of Naked Oompa Loompa From 'Wonka' Director
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Can Barely Speak and Leave Bed While on Exhausting Tour

Taylor Swift Can Barely Speak and Leave Bed While on Exhausting Tour

Taylor Swift Expecting Travis Kelce's Proposal During 'Surprise' Birthday Celebration

Taylor Swift Expecting Travis Kelce's Proposal During 'Surprise' Birthday Celebration

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing