 

James Bond Bosses Eyeing Two Actors to Lead Next 007 Movie, Paul Mescal Is One of Them

James Bond Bosses Eyeing Two Actors to Lead Next 007 Movie, Paul Mescal Is One of Them
The Hollywood Reporter
Movie

Rumor has it, the next Bond installment will have a younger and older version of the British superspy with Mescal being courted to play the younger one.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Two stars are expected to play James Bond in the next 007 instalment. A pair of A-listers reportedly will be in the frame to play younger and older versions of the spy in the upcoming Bond flick - with insiders adding Paul Mescal is top of the list for producers to play the more youthful Bond.

"Bosses have begun lining up actors to play both roles and among their top targets is Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal," The Sun explained as they reported the film "will star two 007s – one younger and one older."

Paul, 27, is understood to be in talks to play the younger MI6 spy in the next flick, which will be the 26th in the franchise. The star shot to fame in 2020 in BBC Three's sex drama "Normal People", and he's playing Lucius Verus in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel due out in 2024.

Paul told Digital Spy in 2020, "Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don't know. If it ever came my way, we'd discuss it."

"No Time to Die" Bond girl Ana de Armas, 35, has said Paul should replace Daniel Craig, 55, who played 007 from 2006 to 2021 - but 007 producer Barbara Broccoli, 63, has said her team have not "even begun" the process of deciding how to update the Bond franchise.

  Editors' Pick

A spokesman for the producer said about the rumours Paul will play a younger 007, "We do not comment on speculation."

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan has said he thinks it would be an "amazing privilege" to direct a James Bond film - but only if he could choose the next 007 star.

The "Oppenheimer" director, 53, whose blockbusters include "The Dark Night" trilogy as well as "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk" has previously been in talks with Bond producers, and has now said he would be willing to make one of the spy movies if it felt like the "right moment" creatively.

He told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast with Josh Horowitz, "It would be an amazing privilege to do one. It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express. I love those movies. The influence of those movies on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent."

Host Josh, 47, asked Christopher, "I would imagine you'd want to be involved in casting your Bond?" - with the filmmaker replying, "You wouldn't want to take on a film not fully committed to what you could bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting director, everything - it's the full package."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sharon Osbourne Accuses TV Talent Shows of Abusing Young Contestants

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated
Related Posts
Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Paul Mescal Remembers Having Panic Attack on Set After His Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Paul Mescal's Grandmother Died at Age 86

Paul Mescal's Grandmother Died at Age 86

Paul Mescal Prays for His Cancer-Stricken Mom While Accepting His First Olivier Award

Paul Mescal Prays for His Cancer-Stricken Mom While Accepting His First Olivier Award

Paul Mescal Stuck to Same Dinner While Starring in Stage Play 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Paul Mescal Stuck to Same Dinner While Starring in Stage Play 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Barbra Streisand Too 'Lazy' to Make Acting Comeback
Movie

Barbra Streisand Too 'Lazy' to Make Acting Comeback

Halle Bailey 'Came Out Way Stronger' After 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey 'Came Out Way Stronger' After 'The Little Mermaid'

James Bond Bosses Eyeing Two Actors to Lead Next 007 Movie, Paul Mescal Is One of Them

James Bond Bosses Eyeing Two Actors to Lead Next 007 Movie, Paul Mescal Is One of Them

George Clooney Directed 'Boys in the Boat' in Dressing Gown From Home After Contracting COVID

George Clooney Directed 'Boys in the Boat' in Dressing Gown From Home After Contracting COVID

Emma Stone and Sandra Huller Tie for Best Actor at 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards

Emma Stone and Sandra Huller Tie for Best Actor at 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1

Box Office: Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Stumbles in Second Weekend as Hayao Miyazaki Scores First No. 1

'Barbie' and 'Succession' Dominate 2024 Golden Globe Nominations With Nine Nods

'Barbie' and 'Succession' Dominate 2024 Golden Globe Nominations With Nine Nods

Tom Holland Dishes on How Benedict Cumberbatch Taught Him How to Cry on Cue

Tom Holland Dishes on How Benedict Cumberbatch Taught Him How to Cry on Cue

Zachary Levi Keen to See Shazam in 'Buddy-Comedy' Movie

Zachary Levi Keen to See Shazam in 'Buddy-Comedy' Movie