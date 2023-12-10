 

Paris Hilton May Add Second Daughter

Paris Hilton May Add Second Daughter
Instagram
Celebrity

Paris' mother Kathy Hilton suggests the 'This Is Paris' star would love to have another daughter so London could experience the 'sisterly bond' Paris shares with her own sibling Nicky.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton may add a third baby. The 42-year-old heiress already welcomed 11-month-old son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum when the pair announced towards the end of last month that they had welcomed daughter London, but her mother Kathy suggested that Paris wants another little girl so that the little one can emulate the bond she has with her own sister Nicky.

"I think so… I think the fact that Nicky is her best friend, I think she would like for London to have that sisterly bond as well," Kathy told US TV show "Extra" when asked if Paris is thinking about having another baby.

  Editors' Pick

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star went on to add that she has been spending time with Phoenix in recent weeks and he is "loving" being a big brother as she spoke of how Paris - who has younger brothers Barron, 34, and 29-year-old Conrad - had always wanted a big brother to look after her.

She said, "[London] is so beautiful and sweet and very alert. Phoenix and I did a few swimming lessons… He loves the water and he loves the beach. He is loving it, they are so close apart, they are 10 months apart… It's so nice because Paris said she would have loved to have a big brother to look after her, so she is so happy that London will have Phoenix to look after her."

Paris - who has used a surrogate for the birth of both her children - announced the arrival of her daughter in November when she posted a picture of a pink outfit emblazoned with the word "London" - which she has repeatedly said she would choose as a name if she had a little girl - alongside a pair of tiny red sunglasses and a teddy bear. She captioned the post, "Thankful for my baby girl (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ben Affleck Helped Jennifer Lopez 'Feel Safe' to Share Her Story in Album Documentary

Kenan Thompson Addresses His 'Ridiculous' Beef With Kel Mitchell
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Explains Why It 'Would Not Be Healthy' for Her to Get Pregnant

Paris Hilton Explains Why It 'Would Not Be Healthy' for Her to Get Pregnant

Paris Hilton Criticized After Admitting She Didn't Change Son Phoenix's Diaper for One Month

Paris Hilton Criticized After Admitting She Didn't Change Son Phoenix's Diaper for One Month

Paris Hilton Brags About 'Fun Memories' With 'Sis' Britney Spears in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Paris Hilton Brags About 'Fun Memories' With 'Sis' Britney Spears in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Paris Hilton Dishes on Why She Kept Daughter Secret From Her Mom

Paris Hilton Dishes on Why She Kept Daughter Secret From Her Mom

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing