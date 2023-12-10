Paris Hilton May Add Second Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

Paris' mother Kathy Hilton suggests the 'This Is Paris' star would love to have another daughter so London could experience the 'sisterly bond' Paris shares with her own sibling Nicky.

Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton may add a third baby. The 42-year-old heiress already welcomed 11-month-old son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum when the pair announced towards the end of last month that they had welcomed daughter London, but her mother Kathy suggested that Paris wants another little girl so that the little one can emulate the bond she has with her own sister Nicky.

"I think so… I think the fact that Nicky is her best friend, I think she would like for London to have that sisterly bond as well," Kathy told US TV show "Extra" when asked if Paris is thinking about having another baby.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star went on to add that she has been spending time with Phoenix in recent weeks and he is "loving" being a big brother as she spoke of how Paris - who has younger brothers Barron, 34, and 29-year-old Conrad - had always wanted a big brother to look after her.

She said, "[London] is so beautiful and sweet and very alert. Phoenix and I did a few swimming lessons… He loves the water and he loves the beach. He is loving it, they are so close apart, they are 10 months apart… It's so nice because Paris said she would have loved to have a big brother to look after her, so she is so happy that London will have Phoenix to look after her."

Paris - who has used a surrogate for the birth of both her children - announced the arrival of her daughter in November when she posted a picture of a pink outfit emblazoned with the word "London" - which she has repeatedly said she would choose as a name if she had a little girl - alongside a pair of tiny red sunglasses and a teddy bear. She captioned the post, "Thankful for my baby girl (sic)."

