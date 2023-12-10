 

Ben Affleck Helped Jennifer Lopez 'Feel Safe' to Share Her Story in Album Documentary

The 'Justice League' actor becomes one of J.Lo's biggest supporters as the songstress is working on her new personal album and a short movie to accompany it.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez is "grateful" to have Ben Affleck by her side for her new short film. The 54-year-old star recently confirmed plans to release "This is Me…Now, The Film" in 2024, and Jennifer enjoyed working on the project with her husband.

"He helped her feel safe to share parts of her nobody has ever known," a source told Us Weekly.

The eagerly-awaited new film has been described as a "visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinised love life." And Jennifer - who married Ben in 2022 - "wouldn't have wished for anybody else" to work with her on the project. The insider added, "Nobody knows her better than Ben."

"This is Me…Now, The Film" will offer an honest insight into Jennifer's high-profile love life. The project will stream globally on Amazon's Prime Video platform, and will feature a nod to Jennifer's high-profile romance with the Hollywood star.

A press release recently explained, "Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL's journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream."

Meanwhile, Ben previously joked that Jennifer looks like she's "20 years old." The 51-year-old movie star - who first dated Jennifer between 2002 and 2004 - revealed that his wife's exceptional "work ethic" is one of the keys to her youthful appearance.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show", Ben explained, "She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean? There's no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

