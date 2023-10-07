 

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Three years after calling it quits with the former Chicago Bears quarterback, the former 'Very Cavallari' star appears downcast when she is spotted seemingly alone at LAX.

  • Oct 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari appeared somber in a first sighting following Jay Cutler's recent revelation. Shortly after her former husband made headlines for debuting his new girlfriend Samantha Robertson, the former "Very Cavallari" star was caught on camera looking downcast during an outing.

On Friday, October 6, the 36-year-old reality TV star was spotted out and about at LAX. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen putting her head down as she looked at her smartphone. At one point, she was also photographed seemingly biting her fingernails. During her outing, she seemed to be alone since no one else was seen around her.

For the day out, Kristin looked stylish in a semi formal ensemble. She donned a black tee, unbuttoned long-sleeved beige blazer and a pair of long matching slim fit jeans. To complete the look, she added a pair of black sunglasses, matching high boots that came with platform heels, a black shoulder bag and a wrist watch.

The former star of "The Hills" accessorized the look with a pair of simple earrings, a golden necklace as well as several rings. The TV personality styled her long blonde hair, that had black tresses, into a sleek high bun with a black rubber band.

The new sighting of Kristin came a few days after her former husband Jay and his new flame Samantha went Instagram official with their romantic relationship. Samantha uploaded a photo of the two from their getaway. Along with the snap, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Sunsets in Montana never disappoint." Meanwhile, Jay asked in the comments section, "When are we going back?"

In the photo which was published on September 25, Jay and Samantha were striking a pose with a jaw-dropping sunset view in the background. The two were standing close next to each other as she placed one of her hands on his upper back.

Prior to his relationship with Samantha, Jay tied the knot with Kristin back in 2013. The former Chicago Bears quarterback and the star announced that they called it quits in April 2020. The two share three children together.

As for Samantha, she was previously married to an actor and childhood friend of Justin Timberlake named Trace Ayala. The former couple has two daughters together.

