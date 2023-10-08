Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Instagram Celebrity

Offset and Quavo were rumored to have clashed since before Takeoff's death. It culminated at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where they reportedly fought backstage during the February 5 ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset has reflected on his reunion with Quavo at the 2023 BET Awards. The "Clout" rapper, who took the stage with his Migos member to honor their late bandmate Quavo, said in an interview that their performance was such a "healing" moment.



The 31-year-old offered his two cents when speaking on Hot 97. "That was healing for the world and us," the emcee, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, declared.

Offset and Quavo were rumored to have clashed since before Takeoff's death. It culminated at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where they reportedly fought backstage during the February 5 ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Offset, however, denied the fight rumors. The husband of Cardi B penned on X, formerly Twitter, "What tf look like fighting my brother [y'all] n***as is crazy."

You can share this post!