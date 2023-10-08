 

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment
Instagram
Celebrity

Offset and Quavo were rumored to have clashed since before Takeoff's death. It culminated at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where they reportedly fought backstage during the February 5 ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset has reflected on his reunion with Quavo at the 2023 BET Awards. The "Clout" rapper, who took the stage with his Migos member to honor their late bandmate Quavo, said in an interview that their performance was such a "healing" moment.

The 31-year-old offered his two cents when speaking on Hot 97. "That was healing for the world and us," the emcee, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, declared.

  Editors' Pick

Offset and Quavo were rumored to have clashed since before Takeoff's death. It culminated at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where they reportedly fought backstage during the February 5 ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Offset, however, denied the fight rumors. The husband of Cardi B penned on X, formerly Twitter, "What tf look like fighting my brother [y'all] n***as is crazy."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF
Related Posts
Joshua Jackson 'Clearly Caught Off Guard' by Jodie Turner-Smith's Decision to Divorce Him

Joshua Jackson 'Clearly Caught Off Guard' by Jodie Turner-Smith's Decision to Divorce Him

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson

Martin Scorsese Calls for Chris Nolan to 'Save Cinema' From Superhero Pics

Martin Scorsese Calls for Chris Nolan to 'Save Cinema' From Superhero Pics

Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting

Mark Wahlberg Suggests He's Ready to Step Back From Acting

Latest News
Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling
  • Oct 08, 2023

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment
  • Oct 08, 2023

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms
  • Oct 08, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Mocks Fanny Pack Criticisms

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo
  • Oct 08, 2023

Sharna Burgess Struggling With 'Mom Guilt' Before Girls Trip to Cabo

Joan Collins Talks About Mending Relationship With Younger Sister
  • Oct 08, 2023

Joan Collins Talks About Mending Relationship With Younger Sister

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It
  • Oct 08, 2023

Stormzy Cheekily Confirms Reconciliation With Maya Jama and She Loves It

Most Read
Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him
Celebrity

Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Dropping Singer From Record Deal After She Refused to Sleep With Him

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65