Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her

Throwing items onstage has been such a trend in the past months. Adele previously warned her fans against throwing objects at her after Bebe Rexha got injured in the eye by a phone thrown at her during her concert in New York City back in June.

Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray isn't here for objects being thrown at her on stage. During a recent performance, the rapper daughter of Benzino lashed out at concertgoers who tossed items at her.



"I'm from Jersey!" the 26-year-old could be heard yelling in a clip that has gone viral. "I will really smack the f**k out of you. Don't f**king play with me! Keep that s**t on cute or put it the f**k on mute, b***h!"

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s**t on stage?" the British songbird said during her Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino. "Have you seen that?"

"F**king dare you. I dare you to throw something at me," she continued while striding across the stage holding a T-shirt gun. She then made a serious plea, "stop throwing things at the artist."

