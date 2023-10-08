 

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her
Instagram
Music

Throwing items onstage has been such a trend in the past months. Adele previously warned her fans against throwing objects at her after Bebe Rexha got injured in the eye by a phone thrown at her during her concert in New York City back in June.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray isn't here for objects being thrown at her on stage. During a recent performance, the rapper daughter of Benzino lashed out at concertgoers who tossed items at her.

"I'm from Jersey!" the 26-year-old could be heard yelling in a clip that has gone viral. "I will really smack the f**k out of you. Don't f**king play with me! Keep that s**t on cute or put it the f**k on mute, b***h!"

  Editors' Pick

Throwing items onstage has been such a trend in the past months. Adele previously warned her fans against throwing objects at her after Bebe Rexha got injured in the eye by a phone thrown at her during her concert in New York City back in June.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s**t on stage?" the British songbird said during her Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino. "Have you seen that?"

"F**king dare you. I dare you to throw something at me," she continued while striding across the stage holding a T-shirt gun. She then made a serious plea, "stop throwing things at the artist."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'
Related Posts
Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Coi Leray Appears to Diss Latto in Snippet of New Music Following Their Beef

Coi Leray Appears to Diss Latto in Snippet of New Music Following Their Beef

Latest News
Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days
  • Oct 08, 2023

Priscilla Presley Biopic Was Filmed 'Out of Order' in Just 30 Days

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness
  • Oct 08, 2023

Director Terence Davies Died at 77 After Short Illness

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her
  • Oct 08, 2023

Coi Leray Threatens To Put the Paws on Concertgoers Who Throw Objects at Her

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return
  • Oct 08, 2023

Seth Meyers Opens Up on Struggle With His Show Following TV Return

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling
  • Oct 08, 2023

Julia Fox Frustrated With People for Undermining Her Work Due to Kanye West Fling

Most Read
Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again
Music

Sly Stone Too Sick to Make Music Again

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

NFL Allegedly Does This to Woo Taylor Swift for Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video

Blink-182 Pay Tribute to The Ramones in 'Dance With Me' Music Video