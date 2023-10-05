Justin Bieber Allegedly Plans Final Album And 2024 Coachella Performance Before Retirement

Instagram Music

If a new report is to be believed, the 29-year-old pop star is planning to retire or take an indefinite hiatus sooner than expected with one last album and Coachella headlining gig.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Is Justin Bieber ready to leave his successful music career behind? If a new report is to be believed, the "Peaches" hitmaker is planning to retire sooner than expected with one last album and Coachella headlining gig.

According to Pop Factions, the Canadian pop star may retire or take indefinite hiatus after releasing his final album. It is also claimed that the "Sorry" singer plans to headline the 2024 Coachella before he takes the big step in his life.

Neither Justin nor his rep has commented on the retirement rumors.

This wasn't the first time for Justin to be rumored of planning early retirement. Back in March, the 29-year-old musician was said to be wanting to quit the music industry after he sold his entire music catalog for $200 million.

"Justin hasn't felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him," a so-called friend spilled to Radar Online of the singer, who revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The source also claimed that the husband of Hailey Baldwin even spoke about his struggles with professionals. "Even his therapist says if what he's doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside," the pal explained. Another source further shared, "Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn't good for him," adding that the "Ghost" crooner "just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money."

On the other hand, Justin reportedly almost headlined this year's Coachella if he didn't turn down the offer. Back in January, TMZ reported that the "Stay" hitmaker declined the offer to headline the California-based festival in order to focus on his new album. The news outlet, however, claimed that the singer would likely headline in 2024 after he's done working on his project.

You can share this post!