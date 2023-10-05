Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Instagram Celebrity

Even though the NSFW video was only visible for a few minutes before the 'Pound Town' raptress deletes it, many have caught a glimpse of it and swiftly react on social media.

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red is making headlines for a shocking reason. Showing her unfiltered side, the raptress has left the Internet in shambles after she leaked her own explicit footage via her Instagram Story.

The video in question allegedly showed the 25-year-old engaging in a sexual relationship with a man without protection. It's unclear if she accidentally posted the video or it was intentional, but the clip was quickly removed from her account.

While the sex tape was only visible on her Story for a few minutes, many have caught a glimpse of it and some of them reposted it, prompting swift reactions on social media. They were mostly left disgusted by the video, with one shocked user writing, "ik sexyy red did not just post no mf sextape."

A second exclaimed, "I know damn well ian just seen no damn sexyy red sextape!" A baffled person asked, "there is no way sexyy red just posted her whole sex tape on her regular story ??????"

"that ain't even nun to be moaning to man," someone commented, while one other criticized the "Pound Town" hitmaker for practicing unprotected sex. "Not sexy at all looks like they're swapping stds," the said person remarked.

Sexyy has never been shy to share details of her personal life. Late last month, she appeared to show her boyfriend on social media. On September 27, she posted a photo of her lying in bed with a then-unidentified man. The picture only showed their legs, with the man sporting an ankle brace indicating he's on house arrest.

Not long afterward, the man came out to reveal his own identity. On Instagram Live, WuDeuce filmed the St. Louis native who was sleeping as he was smoking. The Atlanta rapper then bragged about their supposed romp as he said to the camera, "I put s**t down up."

Sexyy has never publicly spoken about their relationship despite the expose.

