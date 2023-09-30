Kendall Jenner Slammed After Closing Out Schiaparelli's Show at PFW

Instagram Celebrity

While the 27-year-old catwalk beauty stuns in a sequined knee-length strapless dress during Paris Fashion Week, fans do not seem to approve of her runway walk.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner was among the models who walked for Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 28. While she stunned in a sparkling red gown, fans didn't seem to approve of her runway walk.

The 27-year-old was tapped to close out the couture brand's spring/summer 2024 womenswear show as turned heads in a sequined knee-length strapless dress. "The Kardashians" star completed her look with a Priscilla Presley-style beehive 'do that gave off a retro vibe and a pair of beige heels.

In a video shared by Vogue France's official Instagram page, Kendall could be seen strutting her stuff to Charli XCX's "Good Ones". The catwalk beauty walked with her hands on her hips. Her sister Kylie Jenner, who channeled Marilyn Monroe with her beautiful dress at the event, showed support for her sister by attending the show.

Fans, however, weren't impressed by Kendall's walk as some of them slammed the model. "She is an example of how a door would move if it had legs," one X user wrote. Another added, "They literally gave her the least interesting piece because they knew she wouldn't serve."

"Kendall cannot be trusted with the vision and it shows," someone else noted. "Kendall cannot be trusted with the vision and it shows," another critic pointed out, "She's a beautiful girl but it's not serving."

One other compared Kendall to Kylie, who received praises for a custom, crystal-encrusted halter-neck gown from the French brand that perfectly hugged the cosmetics mogul's body. "Sorry but how does her own sister eat her up… and shes just a guest sitting on the side," the person wondered.

This wasn't the first time Kendall was criticized for her walk. She was previously slammed for her "atrocious" walk at Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. For the runway, Kendall turned heads in a sleeveless white mini dress with an embellished neckline. The 27-year-old beauty accessorized her wardrobe with a white handbag, while her hair was styled in a high ponytail which was reminiscent of a chic 1960s model.

Of her catwalk appearance, a Reddit user wrote, "Kendall, the highest paid model. Must be nice to come from nepotism." Another agreed, saying, "Her walk is atrocious!" One other commented, "Wow she's bad. Like bad, bad."

Further criticizing the 818 Tequila founder, a third naysayer added, "It actually shocks me every single time how she gives absolutely nothing..." Someone else, meanwhile, joked, "Go girl, give us nothing."

You can share this post!