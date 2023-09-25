 

Kendall Jenner Dragged Over Her 'Atrocious' Versace Runway Walk at MFW

The reality TV star struts her stuff just hours after she and rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny made their front row couple debut while attending Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner graced the Versace Runway for Milan Fashion Week on Friday evening, September 22. The reality TV star strutted her stuff just hours after she and rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny made their front row couple debut while attending Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

For the runway, Kendall turned heads in a sleeveless white mini dress with an embellished neckline. The 27-year-old beauty accessorized her wardrobe with a white handbag, while her hair was styled in a high ponytail which was reminiscent of a chic 1960s model.

Fans, however, didn't seem to be impressed by Kendall's walk. Sharing a clip of "The Kardashians" star's catwalk appearance, a Reddit user slammed the model as writing, "Kendall, the highest paid model. Must be nice to come from nepotism."

Another user responded, "Her walk is atrocious!" One other commented, "Wow she's bad. Like bad, bad." Further criticizing the 818 Tequila founder, a third naysayer added, "It actually shocks me every single time how she gives absolutely nothing..." Someone else, meanwhile, joked, "Go girl, give us nothing."

This wasn't the first time Kendall received backlash for her modeling career. The daughter of Kris Jenner caught heat last year when she complained about people's false perception about how she got to the top of the modeling industry.

"Everyone around me, whether it's friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work," she said in a video from the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion. "Of course I had a platform, and I never took that for granted."

Kendall, who was named as the world's highest-paid model in 2018 after she earned $25million in a year, went on to say, "I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder. Only because people probably didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show. I think it's just a perception that people have, that I just was like, 'Give it to me!' and I had it. It definitely was not that."

