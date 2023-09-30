Shakira Shares 'Total Excitement' After Being Honored With Her Very Own Day by Spotify

Instagram Music

During a chat on Spotify's podcast, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker voices her appreciation to her parents, devotees and Colombia, which serves as an 'inspiration' for her music career.

AceShowbiz - Shakira has shared "total excitement" for her new achievement. The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker, who was born and raised in Colombia, is celebrated by Spotify with "#ShakiraDay," "#DiaDeShakira" in Spanish, on Friday, September 29. Upon learning about the honor, she did not hesitate to expose her reaction to the exciting news.

Asked about how she reacted, the 46-year-old singer recalled during an appearance on the music streaming platform's "For the Record" video podcast. "When I heard about Shakira Day in Colombia, my initial reaction was total excitement! It put a smile on my face, and I know my parents will be proud to see it," she said.

Shakira went on to voice her appreciation to her devotees. "The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify," she said. "They've known how to understand me better than anybody, and they've carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support."

During the chat, the "Waka Waka" singer did not forget to credit her hometown. "The way Colombia has served as inspiration for my career as an artist is immeasurable," she exclaimed. "Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food. It's such a rich culture, and I'm so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse."

That same day, Spotify announced Shakira's day via Instagram. "For being the #1 most streamed female Latin artist in Spotify's history you deserve a shout-out as monumental as your career; what if we start with a day? Let's celebrate! 09/29 #ShakiraDay," its announcement read.

Aside from the honor, Shakira has been chosen as Spotify's EQUAL Global Ambassador for the month of September. The platform celebrates the works of Shakira by making use of her picture as the cover of its "EQUAL Global" playlist. Furthermore, her song titled "El Jefe" is featured in the top spot of the playlist.

Shakira additionally commemorated the 25th anniversary of her album "Donde Estan Los Ladrones" on Friday, September 29. The album, which was released back in 1998, was featured in Rolling Stone's updated list of "500 Greatest Albums of All Time".

