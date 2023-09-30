 

Shakira Shares 'Total Excitement' After Being Honored With Her Very Own Day by Spotify

Shakira Shares 'Total Excitement' After Being Honored With Her Very Own Day by Spotify
Instagram
Music

During a chat on Spotify's podcast, the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker voices her appreciation to her parents, devotees and Colombia, which serves as an 'inspiration' for her music career.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira has shared "total excitement" for her new achievement. The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker, who was born and raised in Colombia, is celebrated by Spotify with "#ShakiraDay," "#DiaDeShakira" in Spanish, on Friday, September 29. Upon learning about the honor, she did not hesitate to expose her reaction to the exciting news.

Asked about how she reacted, the 46-year-old singer recalled during an appearance on the music streaming platform's "For the Record" video podcast. "When I heard about Shakira Day in Colombia, my initial reaction was total excitement! It put a smile on my face, and I know my parents will be proud to see it," she said.

Shakira went on to voice her appreciation to her devotees. "The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify," she said. "They've known how to understand me better than anybody, and they've carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support."

  Editors' Pick

During the chat, the "Waka Waka" singer did not forget to credit her hometown. "The way Colombia has served as inspiration for my career as an artist is immeasurable," she exclaimed. "Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food. It's such a rich culture, and I'm so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse."

That same day, Spotify announced Shakira's day via Instagram. "For being the #1 most streamed female Latin artist in Spotify's history you deserve a shout-out as monumental as your career; what if we start with a day? Let's celebrate! 09/29 #ShakiraDay," its announcement read.

Aside from the honor, Shakira has been chosen as Spotify's EQUAL Global Ambassador for the month of September. The platform celebrates the works of Shakira by making use of her picture as the cover of its "EQUAL Global" playlist. Furthermore, her song titled "El Jefe" is featured in the top spot of the playlist.

Shakira additionally commemorated the 25th anniversary of her album "Donde Estan Los Ladrones" on Friday, September 29. The album, which was released back in 1998, was featured in Rolling Stone's updated list of "500 Greatest Albums of All Time".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Roll Up to Another Party in Paris

Kendall Jenner Slammed After Closing Out Schiaparelli's Show at PFW
Related Posts
Shakira Hit With Second Tax Evasion Charge

Shakira Hit With Second Tax Evasion Charge

Shakira's 'Biggest Dream' Crushed After Split From Gerard Pique

Shakira's 'Biggest Dream' Crushed After Split From Gerard Pique

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Kelsea Ballerini Slams Rumors She Lip-Synched at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Slams Rumors She Lip-Synched at 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Kerry Washington Dishes on Shaquille O'Neal's DMs to Her
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kerry Washington Dishes on Shaquille O'Neal's DMs to Her

Report: Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae to Get Married in Italian Ceremony Soon
  • Sep 30, 2023

Report: Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae to Get Married in Italian Ceremony Soon

Britney Spears Is Just 'Trolling People' With Knife Dancing Video
  • Sep 30, 2023

Britney Spears Is Just 'Trolling People' With Knife Dancing Video

Kendall Jenner Slammed After Closing Out Schiaparelli's Show at PFW
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kendall Jenner Slammed After Closing Out Schiaparelli's Show at PFW

Most Read
Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction
Music

Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Mick Jagger and Lady GaGa Got 'Slightly Competitive and Screaming' in Studio

Mick Jagger and Lady GaGa Got 'Slightly Competitive and Screaming' in Studio

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'

Ice Cube Announces First Album in Five Years Soon, Assures Fans That It's 'Dope'

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Rick Ross and Meek Mill Prove They're 'Shaq and Kobe' of Rap on New Joint Single

Rick Ross and Meek Mill Prove They're 'Shaq and Kobe' of Rap on New Joint Single

Steven Tyler Diagnosed With Fractured Larynx, Aerosmith Forced to Postpone All 2023 Tour Dates

Steven Tyler Diagnosed With Fractured Larynx, Aerosmith Forced to Postpone All 2023 Tour Dates

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List