Report: Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae to Get Married in Italian Ceremony Soon

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Queen's Gambit' actress and the musician, who have been dating since May 2021, will tie the knot in front of 150 guests in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anya Taylor-Joy and her fiance Malcolm McRae are reportedly set to exchange vows this weekend. "The Queen's Gambit" actress will be marrying the musician in a lavish ceremony in Italy, according to Daily Mail.

The news outlet claimed on Friday, September 29 that Anya and Malcolm, who were rumored to have tied the knot in July last year, will throw intimate nuptials on Sunday, October 1. It was said that the couple will invite over 150 guests to witness the big moment.

While other details about the ceremony have been kept under wraps, the couple allegedly has instructed firm The Wedding Boutique Italy to organize their nuptials. The news outlet noted that the luxury event planners host weddings located across Italy, also including Amalfi Coast, Tuscany, Sicily and Lake Como, in idyllic destinations including romantic castles and rustic farmhouses.

"Anya and Malcolm are incredibly private and wanted to ensure their wedding was kept away from prying eyes," said a source. "They both love Italy and always dreamed of tying the knot in a beautiful setting surrounded by their nearest and dearest. There will be no expense spared and their guests are bound to have an incredible time."

Earlier this year, Anya and Malcolm, who have been dating since May 2021, were seen looking at wedding venues in Venice earlier this year. Among the candidates were Palazzo Pisani-Moretta, a 15th century palace, and Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista di Venezia, and a 14th century church.

Anya tends to keep their romance lowkey. While their busy work schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together, the "Peaky Blinders" actress spent weeks in filming locations, while Malcolm regularly tours for his music.

She talked about their relationship to British Vogue back in March 2022. "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he's the same," she revealed.

"I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she continued. "We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

Speaking about the distance, she added, "Yes, it is [hard], but it's also kind of great because when you're together you're really valuing the time that you have. Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up."

You can share this post!