 

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star turns heads in a stunning glitzy dress, which features a backless design and plunging neckline, while attending Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2024 runway show.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has her own Marilyn Monroe moment during her latest Paris Fashion Week appearance. "The Kardashians" star turned heads in a stunning glitzy dress while attending Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2024 runway show on Thursday, September 28.

At the event, the 26-year-old beauty channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a custom, crystal-encrusted halter-neck gown from the French brand that perfectly hugged Kylie's body. The sequin-covered gown featured a backless design and plunging neckline.

It also had a keyhole-shaped cutout at the chest and subtle corset detailing to accent the mother of two's figure. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her sexy look with bejeweled drop earrings and the brand's infamous claw-toe heels. Adding glamor to her style, she styled her jet-black hair in a blowout.

  Editors' Pick

Kylie then took to her Instagram account to share a video of her preparing to leave for the show, which was held at the Italian Embassy in Paris. She used the viral audio from her 2019 Met Gala appearance where she shouted, "OK, let's go family. It's showtime! It's f**king showtime!"

Isabel Alysa from Dolce Glow commented on the post, "It's Kylie's era!!!!! Show time baby!" Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) raved over Kylie's look, writing, "Sickening," while Justine Skye left a heart-eyes emoji.

In response to Kylie's jaw-dropping look, fans couldn't help but compare it to Kim Kardashian's bedazzled gown, which she borrowed from the late Hollywood icon, for the 2020 Met Gala. At the time, the SKIMS founder donned the Jean Louis dress that the late actress wore during her "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" performance in front of John F. Kennedy.

"Kylie should've been the one to wear that marilyn monroe dress at the met gala like idk,” one person wrote on X. "this was more marilyn than kim could ever give," a second person wrote on Instagram. A TikTok user added, "This is Marilyn Monroe dress Kylie, you [sic] so beautiful." Another agreed, writing, "This is so Marilyn's JFK dress coded and I'm in LOVE."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Clarkson Races Off Stage in Panic Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date

Kylie Jenner Adorably Holds Timothee Chalamet's Finger During Paris Date

Kylie Jenner Uses Her Selfie With New Beau Timothee Chalamet as Phone Wallpaper

Kylie Jenner Uses Her Selfie With New Beau Timothee Chalamet as Phone Wallpaper

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Headed for 'Serious' Relationship After Multiple PDAs

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Headed for 'Serious' Relationship After Multiple PDAs

Latest News
Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation
  • Sep 29, 2023

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal
  • Sep 29, 2023

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List
  • Sep 29, 2023

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'
  • Sep 29, 2023

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'

Blueface Refuses to Acknowledge Paternity of Chrisean Rock's Son, Calls DNA Test a 'Lil Weird'