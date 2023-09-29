Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star turns heads in a stunning glitzy dress, which features a backless design and plunging neckline, while attending Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2024 runway show.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has her own Marilyn Monroe moment during her latest Paris Fashion Week appearance. "The Kardashians" star turned heads in a stunning glitzy dress while attending Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2024 runway show on Thursday, September 28.

At the event, the 26-year-old beauty channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a custom, crystal-encrusted halter-neck gown from the French brand that perfectly hugged Kylie's body. The sequin-covered gown featured a backless design and plunging neckline.

It also had a keyhole-shaped cutout at the chest and subtle corset detailing to accent the mother of two's figure. The Kylie Cosmetics founder completed her sexy look with bejeweled drop earrings and the brand's infamous claw-toe heels. Adding glamor to her style, she styled her jet-black hair in a blowout.

Kylie then took to her Instagram account to share a video of her preparing to leave for the show, which was held at the Italian Embassy in Paris. She used the viral audio from her 2019 Met Gala appearance where she shouted, "OK, let's go family. It's showtime! It's f**king showtime!"

Isabel Alysa from Dolce Glow commented on the post, "It's Kylie's era!!!!! Show time baby!" Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) raved over Kylie's look, writing, "Sickening," while Justine Skye left a heart-eyes emoji.

In response to Kylie's jaw-dropping look, fans couldn't help but compare it to Kim Kardashian's bedazzled gown, which she borrowed from the late Hollywood icon, for the 2020 Met Gala. At the time, the SKIMS founder donned the Jean Louis dress that the late actress wore during her "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" performance in front of John F. Kennedy.

"Kylie should've been the one to wear that marilyn monroe dress at the met gala like idk,” one person wrote on X. "this was more marilyn than kim could ever give," a second person wrote on Instagram. A TikTok user added, "This is Marilyn Monroe dress Kylie, you [sic] so beautiful." Another agreed, writing, "This is so Marilyn's JFK dress coded and I'm in LOVE."

