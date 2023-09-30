 

Tupac Shakur's Murder Suspect Officially Charged, Decades After His Death

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is dubbed an 'on-ground, on-site commander' who 'ordered the death' of the 'Changes' rapper as the man is officially indicted in Nevada.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - A man has been charged by Las Vegas police over the murder of Tupac Shakur. The rap singer was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in 1996 at the age of 25 and more than quarter of a century later Friday, September 29, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 60, was indicted by a grand jury in Nevada on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

According to CBS news, Marc DiGiacomo, a chief deputy district attorney in Clark County, said in court on Friday that Davis was an "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the "Changes" rapper.

13 September marked the 27th anniversary of Tupac's death and the murder had gone unsolved until now. It is thought that the jury had been seated on the case for "several months" when Davis was arrested whilst walking near his home on Friday morning.

Radio host, Mike Muse, told ABC News after hearing the news, "Tupac was a prolific rapper, poet, actor... his lyrics today still serve such a blueprint to culture and society. This is why his death has always loomed over us for so long; over what actually happened to him."

The acclaimed rap star - who used the stage name 2Pac - sold more than 75 million records worldwide and at the time of his death had been embroiled in an infamous rivalry with fellow rapper Biggie Smalls, who himself was shot and killed six months later in March 1997.

In June of this year, the late rap star received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with his sister Sekyiwa accepting the honour on his behalf during the formal opening ceremony. She said, "Today, we are honouring not just a star on the ground. But we're honoring the work and the passion that he has put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today."

