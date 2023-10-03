'Best Eyewitness' Suge Knight Refuses to Testify Against Tupac's Shooting Suspect Keefe D

Cover Images/AP/INFphoto.com Celebrity

While he's one of the only 2 surviving persons involved in this case, the Death Row Records co-founder says he will not testify and refutes the long-held belief that Keefe's nephew Orlando Anderson was the shooter.

AceShowbiz - Suge Knight won't testify against Keefe D despite his crucial role in the Tupac Shakur shooting case. The incarcerated record executive has stated that he'll refuse if called to testify against the suspect, whose real name is Duane Davis.

Speaking to TMZ, Knight admitted he was "surprised" by Keefe's arrest. When asked if he'll testify if the case goes to trial, he said on Monday, October 2, "I'm not gonna get on the stand and testify against somebody. For what?" He stressed. "I wouldn't go, I wouldn't testify. None of that s**t."

"It was only two people in the car. And Pac not finna tell the story. I ain't finna tell the story," Suge insisted, before refuting the long-held belief that Keefe's nephew Orlando Anderson was the shooter.

"But I'll tell you this: I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because number one, he wasn't the shooter," he explained. "And number two, he came to my hearing and told [authorities] to let me go and told the truth. They still didn't let me go."

There were 6 people involved in the shooting. Suge was with Tupac in a car when they were shot at in Nevada on September 7, 1996. The legendary rapper died in the hospital six days later. Meanwhile, there were 4 people in the shooter's car. Suge and Keefe are the remaining two people still alive as Orlando died in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

"Suge is the best eyewitness in this case, given he stared down the barrel of the gun when Keefe and his nephew pulled up alongside them on that fateful night in Las Vegas," a well-place legal source told The Sun.

"While members of Keefe's crew are all dead, Suge remains the only witness still alive to have got a prime view of the crime," the so-called insider continued. "It's delicate to have Suge as a witness because of this troubled past and his actions in court over the years, the truth remains he is the one man who could identify Keefe as being in the car at that time. That evidence would be significant and effectively be key corroboration to the DA's case."

Prior to his arrest on Friday, September 29, Keefe regularly boasted that his nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, shot down Tupac after a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in September 1996. Keffe is accused of obtaining the gun that was used to kill Tupac. He is also accused of being in the Cadillac when Orlando allegedly opened fire on Tupac and Knight 27 years ago.

"Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. "And he orchestrated the plan that was carried out."

"Under Nevada law, you can be charged with a crime whether you are directly involved or whether you are an aider or an abettor," District Attorney Steve Wilson said over the weekend. "If you helped somebody commit a crime, you are equally as guilty," the DA added.

