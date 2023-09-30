Taylor Swift Accused of Using Travis Kelce as 'PR' Stunt Following Matty Healy Fling

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/Faye's Vision Celebrity

In a new interview, 'Catfish' co-host Kamie Crawford believes that the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker is using the NFL star to distract people from her previous fling with the 1975 frontman.

AceShowbiz - "Catfish" co-host Kamie Crawford doesn't seem to think that the alleged romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is genuine. In a new interview, Kamie believes that the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker is using the NFL star to distract people from her previous fling with "problematic" Matty Healy.

"The PR for that went really bad and the PR for this is doing really well," Kamie says during her appearance in an upcoming episode of Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. "I used to love The 1975, still love some of the songs. But he's made some very problematic comments."

The MTV star goes on noting that Taylor's romantic relationship with Matty came shortly after her split from her longtime beau Joe Alwyn. "She was in a longterm relationship," she says. "Then she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't good. And I think people are skipping over that. I think people are thinking that, like, [Matty] Healy was the rebound guy."

Rumors that Taylor and Travis are dating first sparked earlier this month. The pair further fueled the speculations when the Grammy-winning singer showed support to the NFL star by attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game at The Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon, September 23.

Donning a red-and-white Chiefs jersey, Taylor was seen standing next to the athlete's mom Donna in their VIP section. It was also said that the "Blank Space" songstress yelled, "let's f**king go," after Travis scored a touchdown which saw last season's Super Bowl winners the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10. Following the game, the pair were seen walking out of the stadium side-by-side, and fans spotted the pair driving around Kansas City in his vintage convertible later on Saturday night.

Despite the public sighting, Travis recently revealed that he plans to stay private "moving forward." Speaking of his alleged new girlfriend, Travis shared, "I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

"I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it," he added.

The 33-year-old also told listeners how "amazing" Taylor looked at his game. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family… everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs," he divulged.

