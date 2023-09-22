Tori Spelling Gushes Over Mom Candy in Birthday Tribute After Rumored Feud Over Family Fortune

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling proved that things are now good between her and her mom Candy Spelling. The "BH90210" alum, who was rumored to be feuding with the writer for years over a family fortune, gushed over her mother in a new social post as she celebrated her 78th birthday.

On Wednesday, September 20, the 50-year-old shared photos of the two from her childhood to adulthood. "Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling," she began her caption. "I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze."

"@randyspelling you know the one! Usually also involving tickle fests and food ( maybe ice cream ) fights. I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you," she added. Strong women run in our family. I'm passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo."

The rift between Tori and Candy reportedly deepened after the latter inherited $600 million from her TV producer husband Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006 aged 83. Tori and her brother Randy Spelling were left with only $800,000 at the time.

Candy herself has shut down the feud rumors in July. Following reports about her daughter Tori enduring marriage woes with Dean McDermott, Candy declared that she will "always" stick by her and even help her out financially if needed.

"I love my daughter and I support her in whatever she does. I support my daughter," Candy told TMZ at the time. "Of course I will [help her financially], I will always be there for her."

