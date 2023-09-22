 

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Mom Candy in Birthday Tribute After Rumored Feud Over Family Fortune

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Mom Candy in Birthday Tribute After Rumored Feud Over Family Fortune
Instagram
Celebrity

When posting some photos of her and her mother to celebrate the latter's latest milestone, the former 'BH90210' star says she is 'grateful' to be the writer's daughter.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling proved that things are now good between her and her mom Candy Spelling. The "BH90210" alum, who was rumored to be feuding with the writer for years over a family fortune, gushed over her mother in a new social post as she celebrated her 78th birthday.

On Wednesday, September 20, the 50-year-old shared photos of the two from her childhood to adulthood. "Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling," she began her caption. "I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze."

"@randyspelling you know the one! Usually also involving tickle fests and food ( maybe ice cream ) fights. I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you," she added. Strong women run in our family. I'm passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo."

  Editors' Pick

The rift between Tori and Candy reportedly deepened after the latter inherited $600 million from her TV producer husband Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006 aged 83. Tori and her brother Randy Spelling were left with only $800,000 at the time.

Candy herself has shut down the feud rumors in July. Following reports about her daughter Tori enduring marriage woes with Dean McDermott, Candy declared that she will "always" stick by her and even help her out financially if needed.

"I love my daughter and I support her in whatever she does. I support my daughter," Candy told TMZ at the time. "Of course I will [help her financially], I will always be there for her."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Slapped With New Lawsuit Over $3.8M Loan

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC
Related Posts
Tori Spelling Sports Bruises After Being Released From Hospital

Tori Spelling Sports Bruises After Being Released From Hospital

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Condition After Staying in RV With Her Kids

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family

Tori Spelling Spotted Filming New Project After Staying in RV With Family

Latest News
Dolly Parton Explains Why She's 'Almost Glad' She Didn't Have Children
  • Sep 22, 2023

Dolly Parton Explains Why She's 'Almost Glad' She Didn't Have Children

Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife Alvina Stewart $20K in Monthly Spousal Support
  • Sep 22, 2023

Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife Alvina Stewart $20K in Monthly Spousal Support

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake
  • Sep 22, 2023

Leslie Jones Slams 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Helmer for 'Damaging' Remarks About Female-Led Remake

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC
  • Sep 22, 2023

Cardi B Defends Offset After Nicki Minaj's Husband Was Put on House Arrest for Threatening Migos MC

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Mom Candy in Birthday Tribute After Rumored Feud Over Family Fortune
  • Sep 22, 2023

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Mom Candy in Birthday Tribute After Rumored Feud Over Family Fortune

Brian Austin Green Blames His Vertigo for Being Unable to See Oldest Son for Years
  • Sep 22, 2023

Brian Austin Green Blames His Vertigo for Being Unable to See Oldest Son for Years

Most Read
This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce
Celebrity

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House