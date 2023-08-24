 

Priscilla Presley Insists She and Riley Keough 'Never' on Bed Terms Despite Family Trust Dispute

Riley herself divulged earlier this month that things are good between her and her 78-year-old grandmother although they were entangled in legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

AceShowbiz - Priscilla Presley has made it clear that all is well between her and Riley Keough. Despite previously being entangled in a legal battle with her granddaughter over Lisa Marie Presley's trust, the businesswoman insisted that she and Riley were never on bed terms.

For the record, Priscilla and Riley were fighting in court over the $35 million will left by Lisa. The late singer cut her mom Priscilla out of it and made her actress daughter her sole heir. Lisa herself passed away at the age of 54 in January of this year following a brief hospitalization due to a cardiac arrest.

Now in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla addressed her relationship with her granddaughter Riley. "Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," the 78-year-old said. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms."

"That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing," the 78-year-old, who was married to Elvis Presley between 1967 and 1973, continued. "In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."

Riley herself divulged earlier this month that "things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy." The "Daisy Jones & The Six" star further told Vanity Fair, "She was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."

Riley and Priscilla reached an agreement in May, but the details were not disclosed at the time. However, court documents filed on June 12 in Los Angeles showed that Riley agreed to pay her grandma $1 million and $400,000 in legal fees.

