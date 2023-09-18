 

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Critics After Chasing Down Shakira at MTV VMAs

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Critics After Chasing Down Shakira at MTV VMAs
After being bombarded with backlash for being 'annoying' to the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker, the 'Night School' actress thanks the critics for making her more famous and relevant.

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has clapped back at critics of her antics. After being bombarded with criticisms for chasing down Shakira at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Night School" actress broke her silence to respond to the backlash.

On Saturday, September 16, the 43-year-old comedian went public with her response to the negative comments via X, formerly known as Twitter. In a tweet, she penned, "When people make videos about me or talk about me Good or bad. I just think Thank you all for making me more famous and relevant."

The "Girls Trip" actress went on to write, "I see it's driving the enemy crazy cause they really want to be where I am." She concluded, "It will never happen," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis.

Tiffany Haddish responded to backlash for chasing down Shakira at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tiffany's statement drew mixed reactions from social media users. In the replies section of her tweet, one X user in particular supported her by saying, "The devil is busy Queen. Haters will always HATE cause it's simple & easy. Keep thriving, pushing and making a difference in the lives of those who matter. At the end of the day, do what makes you feel proud. Much love Queen [red heart emojis]."

In the meantime, another user suggested, "U should apologize to Shakira. And something is definitely wrong If U think photo bombing her pictures and screaming at her was OK. And is it just me or did you make sure cameras were always around when you were doing this? We couldn't help but notice you made sure of that."

On Tuesday, September 12, Tiffany chased down Shakira who was a distant away from her backstage during the star-studded annual event which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. She also shouted Shakira's name several times. At one point, she succeeded to stand right behind Shakira and leaned her head close to the singer's ear. In the meantime, Shakira appeared to have ignored her and kept on walking.

Not stopping there, Tiffany also photobombed Shakira when the latter was striking a pose with her two trophies on the red carpet of the event. In one of the pictures, Tiffany could be seen standing on one side while the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker was on the other side smiling.

It did not take long for Tiffany to be met with criticisms after videos and photos capturing her antics circulated online. While one Instagram user bluntly deemed her "cringey," another said that her behavior was "annoying af" and "not funny."

