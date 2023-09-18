Rosie O'Donnell Applauds Drew Barrymore for Halting Her Talk Show's Return

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

Just one day after slamming Drew, the 61-year-old star quickly praises the 'Drew Barrymore Show' host for delaying the season premiere of her daytime talk show.

AceShowbiz - Rosie O'Donnell's criticism toward Drew Barrymore isn't personal. Just one day after slamming Drew, the 61-year-old star quickly praised the host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" after the latter announced her decision to delay the season premiere of her daytime talk show.

Rosie reacted to the former "Charlie's Angels" star's Instagram post in which she revealed the delay of her show's season 4 return following backlash amid the ongoing WGA strike. "Perfect," the comedian wrote on Sunday, September 17 alongside a screenshot of Drew's post, adding a heart emoji at the end.

In her post, Drew wrote, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over." The 48-year-old added, "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

Prior to this, Rosie made use of her Instagram account to slam Drew for her initial decision to resume filming for season 4 of "The Drew Barrymore Show" without its writers. "Stop taping the show. Stop asking audiences to cross the picket line. Then ask someone to help you craft three declarative sentences," Rosie penned in a statement at the time.

Rosie continued, "They should follow along these lines: I made an error. I apologize to the WGA for disrespecting the work of professional writers. I apologize to all union members who are withstanding real hardship as I live a life of luxury (sic)."

In addition to "The Drew Barrymore Show", "The Talk" recently revealed that it held off its season premiere amid the writers' strike. In a statement given to PEOPLE, CBS said, " 'The Talk' is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date."

First airing in 2010, the daytime talk show was initially set to return to the air on Monday, September 18, for the premiere of its season 14. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood host the CBS talk show.

