Tiffany Haddish Deemed 'Cringey' for Chasing Down Shakira at 2023 MTV VMAs

After a video of her following the 'Waka Waka' singer backstage at the annual event went viral, the 'Night School' actress receives backlash for not carrying 'herself like an actual celebrity.'

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has been deemed "cringey" due to her antics. After a video of her chasing down Shakira at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards went viral, the "Night School" actress was bombarded with criticisms from social media users.

The 43-year-old comedian was met with backlash after a video documenting her attempting to get Shakira's attention backstage at the event was released via Instagram on Thursday, September 14. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user bluntly stated, "I think Tiffany is mentally challenged. And while she is cringey, it reminds me of some of my friends who were in special ed."

"There's nothing wrong with being in special ed so I don't wanna come across like that, but it isn't a far fetch theory," the commenter continued. Meanwhile, another suggested, "She must've been high af that whole night, cause even when we were on commercial break she wouldn't sit down at all," adding a crying face emoji.

A third, in the meantime, asked, "Why doesn't she carry herself like an actual celebrity? I mean she's an extremely accomplished actress atp. This was very Sukiana about the situation," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji. A fourth pointed out, "I would have kept walking too cause hunnnnny it's giving annoying af, not funny af smh."

In the footage, Tiffany could be seen approaching Shakira who was a distance in front of her. At that time, the singer was making several stops to take photos with her devotees. Meanwhile, Tiffany chased her and shouted Shakira's name a number of times. At one point, Tiffany made it to stand right behind Shakira and leaned her head close to the singer's head. Though so, Shakira appeared to have ignored her and kept on walking.

Earlier that night on Tuesday, September 12, Tiffany attempted to photobomb Shakira when the latter was posing for pictures on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards. One of the photos saw Tiffany standing on one side while Shakira was on the other side smiling and striking a pose with two trophies in both of her hands.

At the annual event which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Shakira performed a medley of her hits and was honored with the Video Vanguard Award. The Colombian superstar, who was joined by her sons, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha, stepped on the podium to receive the award. "Thank you, MTV, for being part of my career since I was 18 years old," she said in her acceptance speech.

