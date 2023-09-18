Billie Eilish Excites Fans by Teasing New Album at Music Midtown

Instagram Music

The 'What Was I Made For?' songstress drives fans crazy when mentioning her next studio album during her headlining performance at the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans of Billie Eilish are definitely happier than ever. The "What Was I Made For?" songstress teased her next studio album during her headlining performance at the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, September 16.

Donning a white New York baggy jersey and black shorts, the 21-year-old star hit the stage to perform a slew of her hit songs. At one point, the Grammy winner thanked her fans for coming to see her perform.

The "bad guy" hitmaker later added, "I will see you after the next album comes out." Unsurprisingly, her remarks about her upcoming third studio album were met with loud cheers from excited fans in the crowd.

The new album will be a follow-up to Billie's chart-topping sophomore album "Happier Than Ever", which was released in the summer of 2021. The songstress dropped her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" in 2019.

Billie first teased about working on a new album with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS last year. "We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting," she shared during the annual Vanity Fair interview.

The "When the Party's Over" singer later admitted that the creative process for her new album was different compared to her previous ones. "Everything is different about it. I've been trying to compare recently, just because I'm getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, 'It's OK to do that. I'm OK. I'm still able to do that; I'm capable still,' " she shared during her appearance on Dua Lipa's "At Your Service" podcast last month.

Billie went on, "And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older - and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump." She added, "Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It's just been completely different."

You can share this post!