 

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager
Instagram
Music

Terrence 'Punch' Henderson, who is the co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment, also reveals that he called MTV about the snub, but they reportedly 'couldn't give a clear answer' as to why SZA wasn't nominated.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA was supposed to perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but the gig was canceled as she skipped the show. Now, in a new interview, her manager revealed that the cancellation had something to do with the Artist of the Year snub.

"Obviously, she had one of the best years, if not the best year, of any artist at this point. I don't see why she wouldn't be nominated for artist of the year. It just really didn't make any sense to me," Terrence "Punch" Henderson told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's disrespectful."

  Editors' Pick

Punch, who is the co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment, said he called MTV about the snub, but they reportedly "couldn't give a clear answer as to why she wasn't [nominated]." He further recalled, "It was just, 'Well, she's nominated for all these other [awards].' "

"And they ended up saying, 'OK, well we could do another call' because there were people on [the call] about logistics for the show who didn't have anything to do with [the nominations]," Punch continued. "When we tried to set up the second call, they didn't want to discuss artist of the year, which to me was really a slap in the face."

Among those nominated for Artist of the Year were Beyonce Knowles, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Shakira, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift. The latter ended up winning the prize at the Tuesday, September 12 ceremony, as well as awards for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects all for "Anti-Hero", Album of the Year for "Midnights" and Show of the Summer.

As for SZA, she scored eight nominations in total. They included Video of the Year for "Kill Bill", Album of the Year for "SOS" and Best R&B for "Shirt", the latter of which she won.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend
Related Posts
SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco and More in 'Snooze' Music Video

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Trolled for Donating $2.5K to Family Affected by Maui Wildfires

SZA Recalls Being Cheated On by 'Trash Ex-Boyfriend' While Performing in London

SZA Recalls Being Cheated On by 'Trash Ex-Boyfriend' While Performing in London

Latest News
Kristin Davis Shares Her Experience After Visiting Ukrainian Refugees
  • Sep 16, 2023

Kristin Davis Shares Her Experience After Visiting Ukrainian Refugees

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager
  • Sep 16, 2023

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager

Rolling Stones Enlist 'The Kardashians' Team to Work on 'Hackney Diamonds' Documentary
  • Sep 16, 2023

Rolling Stones Enlist 'The Kardashians' Team to Work on 'Hackney Diamonds' Documentary

Cardi B Learns How to Prevent Public Drama From Beyonce
  • Sep 16, 2023

Cardi B Learns How to Prevent Public Drama From Beyonce

Jared Leto Reveals How He Overcame as 'Pofessional' Drug Abuser
  • Sep 16, 2023

Jared Leto Reveals How He Overcame as 'Pofessional' Drug Abuser

Linda Evangelista Feels She 'Deserved' to Be Left Disfigured by Failed Cosmetic Procedure
  • Sep 16, 2023

Linda Evangelista Feels She 'Deserved' to Be Left Disfigured by Failed Cosmetic Procedure

Most Read
Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her
Music

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

Maren Morris Leaves Country Music Because It 'No Longer' Makes Her 'Happy'

Maren Morris Leaves Country Music Because It 'No Longer' Makes Her 'Happy'

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

NSYNC Won't Go on Tour or Make New Music Despite Iconic Reunion at 2023 MTV VMAs

NSYNC Won't Go on Tour or Make New Music Despite Iconic Reunion at 2023 MTV VMAs

Drake Confirms Joint Single With Ex-Girlfriend SZA for His New Album

Drake Confirms Joint Single With Ex-Girlfriend SZA for His New Album

Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'

Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'

NSYNC Offer Snippet of Their First Song in 20 Years

NSYNC Offer Snippet of Their First Song in 20 Years

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2023 Global Citizen Festival

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2023 Global Citizen Festival

Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'

Offset Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in Self-Directed Music Video for 'Fan'