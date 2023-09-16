 

Sophie Turner Shares Smooch With Co-Star Frank Dillane on Set Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

The 'Game of Thrones' alum and the 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' actor look like they are having a lot of fun while filming a flirty scene for their new film series 'Joan' in Spain.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner was spotted kissing her co-star Frank Dillane in Spain amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. However, the pair's PDA was just a flirty scene of their new ITVX series, "Joan".

On Wednesday, September 13, the 27-year-old and the 32-year-old actor were photographed frolicking in the water at a beach. When sharing a smooch, the "Game of Thrones" alum and the "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" star wrapped their arms around each other.

For the outfit, Sophie flaunted her figure in a teal one-piece swimsuit and multicolored cover-up. She completed her look with pink sunglasses and silver hoops. Frank, in the meantime, opted to go with a soaked-through white polo and shorts.

While Sophie looked as if she was in good spirits during the filming, she was nearly unrecognizable at first sighting since Joe filed for divorce from her. Earlier this month, the mom of two was spotted having a smoke break on the set of her new project, dressing in character with a platinum blonde bob wig and a massive temporary tattoo on her back.

The British beauty also sported red lips while wearing a black tank top and gray shorts. She was walking around the set with a cigarette in one hand and holding her phone in her other hand. Her wedding band was noticeably missing from her ring finger.

Sophie and Joe confirmed their split on September 6. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The now-exes eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and had their eldest child, Willa, now two, in July 2020. On March 1, 2022, it was revealed that the then-couple was expecting another child, a baby girl, who arrived in July.

