 

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Cover Images/Michael Simon
In a new court filing, the retired athlete also says he's afraid that his ex would discuss their separation on 'The Real Housewives Atlanta' as she's making her return to the franchise.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kroy Biermann has brought up more allegations against Kim Zolciak amid their nasty divorce. The retired athlete insisted that their split is "far from amicable" as he accused "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum of being "abusive" toward him in front of their children.

In a new court filing submitted on Thursday, September 14, the 38-year-old requested a court-appointed guardian for their four minor kids to investigate his now-estranged wife. The exes share Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, together.

According to Page Six, Kroy also claimed that while he "attempts to shield the children from the negative fall-out" of their divorce, Kim keeps directing "abusive, profane, and threat-laden language" at him. She allegedly had "little concern if the children are present."

Kroy said he's afraid that Kim would discuss their separation on "The Real Housewives Atlanta" as she's making her return to the franchise. The former NFL star believed that it would be detrimental to their "mental health."

Not stopping there, Kroy said his ex has spent "little time at home" since they called it quits and mostly left him to take care of their kids. He said he's "been picking up all the slack, cleaning the home, picking up after the children, and preparing their meals" since they've had to "fire the nannies, chefs and housekeepers" due to their financial woes.

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5. They called off the divorce in July, but the former American football outside linebacker submitted the divorce paper again in August.

On September 8, however, Kim declared that she and her spouse were trying to work on their marriage. Sharing a video of her heels collection in a massive walk-in closet, she stated, "I'm living here not going anywhere! Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife." Blasting the conflicting reports, she added, "The lies daily are too much."

