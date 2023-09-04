 

Joe Jonas Still Wears Wedding Ring at Texas Concert Despite Sophie Turner Split Rumors

Joe Jonas Still Wears Wedding Ring at Texas Concert Despite Sophie Turner Split Rumors
Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer
The 'Camp Rock' star is spotted wearing his wedding band, which he had ditched in recent weeks, during the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin after news broke that he and his wife were headed for divorce.

  Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas has given mixed signals pertaining to his relationship status. After news broke that he and his wife Sophie Turner were heading towards Splitsville, the singer/actor has been spotted wearing his wedding ring.

The 34-year-old still wore his wedding band during the Jonas Brothers concert in Texas over the weekend. In a picture taken by fan, who goes by @lonelykevinstan on X a.k.a. Twitter, he was seen rocking out on stage during the Moody Center in Austin with the gold band noticeable on his ring finger while holding the microphone.

Joe Jonas at JoBros concert in Austin

Joe Jonas was spotted wearing his wedding ring after news broke that he and Sophie Turner were headed for divorce.

The revelation came after another fan asked for a clarification on the micro-blogging site, "is the ring on?" The first user then replied, "Yes."

TMZ was the first to report that Joe and Sophie were headed for divorce after four years of marriage. The site claimed that the rumored estranged couple, who shares two children together, has been experiencing "serious problems" in their relationship.

It was also said that the DNCE frontman has been caring for their young kids "pretty much all of the time" over the past three months, even while touring the country with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Adding fuel to the split rumors, PEOPLE later claimed that Joe has retained a divorce lawyer.

Fans, meanwhile, noticed that the "Cake by the Ocean" singer had been ditching his wedding ring for the past few weeks. He was not wearing the ring during recent JoBros tour stops in Dalls and St. Paul, Minn.

Sophie, meanwhile, was last seen cheering for her husband at Yankee Stadium for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers' tour. The "Game of Thrones" alum has not been present for any concerts since then.

Joe and Sophie first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016. The two hung out together for the first time after he invited her to come over when he made a stop in the U.K. They got engaged in 2017 and got hitched in a Las Vegas wedding in May 2019. The pair held their second wedding in Paris, France in June of the same year.

