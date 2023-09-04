Alabama Barker Visits Nightclub After Travis Barker Announced 'Urgent Family Matter'

Instagram Celebrity

The Blink-182 drummer, who was forced to cancel some of the band's shows, was recently photographed leaving a hospital with wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with their first child together.

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker had fun at a nightclub after her dad Travis Barker was forced to cancel some Blink-182 shows due to an "urgent family matter." The 17-year-old made use of her social media account to document her fun-filled outing at Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows.

On Friday night, September 1, Alabama shared on now-expired Instagram Stories a photo of a man holding an illuminated sign that read, "Bad b***hes get birkins Alabama." The teen also posted a mirror selfie of herself and three friends who donned all-black outfits while posing in a parking garage. She additionally shared a photo of a food truck while encouraging people in the Los Angeles, CA area to try it.

Not stopping there, Alabama took to TikTok to share a video. In the clip, she could be seen rocking black pajamas that included a short-sleeved button-down top lined in white and matching shorts. She lip synced to Coi Leray's song "No More Parties" while having her long wavy hair down and sporting flattering makeup. In the caption, Alabama cryptically wrote, "I got frustrated cause why is tik tok letting me film after its over like good bye."

Alabama's social media posts arrived after Travis, who is expecting his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian, sparked concern following an announcement of the postponement of shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to an urgent family matter. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," Blink-182 shared on Twitter. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

More recently, Travis and Kourtney were spotted leaving a hospital together. The 47-year-old and his spouse were seen walking out of the medical center in Los Angeles area as they headed into a black SUV. The couple was joined by a security guard.

During the sighting, which marked his first after the "urgent family matter" announcement, Travis sported a white T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt. He paired it with black distressed jeans, sneakers and a black beanie. As for Kourtney, "The Kardashians" star wore a gray shirt, matching pants and New Balance sneakers.

While Travis and Kourtney have yet to address their "urgent" situation, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler revealed that it had nothing to do with their kids. "I have no clue. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever's involved positive thoughts and prayers," the model, who shares Landon (19) and Alabama (17), with the musician, told Us Weekly.

