 

Alabama Barker Visits Nightclub After Travis Barker Announced 'Urgent Family Matter'

Alabama Barker Visits Nightclub After Travis Barker Announced 'Urgent Family Matter'
Instagram
Celebrity

The Blink-182 drummer, who was forced to cancel some of the band's shows, was recently photographed leaving a hospital with wife Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with their first child together.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker had fun at a nightclub after her dad Travis Barker was forced to cancel some Blink-182 shows due to an "urgent family matter." The 17-year-old made use of her social media account to document her fun-filled outing at Los Angeles nightclub Bootsy Bellows.

On Friday night, September 1, Alabama shared on now-expired Instagram Stories a photo of a man holding an illuminated sign that read, "Bad b***hes get birkins Alabama." The teen also posted a mirror selfie of herself and three friends who donned all-black outfits while posing in a parking garage. She additionally shared a photo of a food truck while encouraging people in the Los Angeles, CA area to try it.

Not stopping there, Alabama took to TikTok to share a video. In the clip, she could be seen rocking black pajamas that included a short-sleeved button-down top lined in white and matching shorts. She lip synced to Coi Leray's song "No More Parties" while having her long wavy hair down and sporting flattering makeup. In the caption, Alabama cryptically wrote, "I got frustrated cause why is tik tok letting me film after its over like good bye."

  Editors' Pick

Alabama's social media posts arrived after Travis, who is expecting his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian, sparked concern following an announcement of the postponement of shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to an urgent family matter. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," Blink-182 shared on Twitter. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

More recently, Travis and Kourtney were spotted leaving a hospital together. The 47-year-old and his spouse were seen walking out of the medical center in Los Angeles area as they headed into a black SUV. The couple was joined by a security guard.

During the sighting, which marked his first after the "urgent family matter" announcement, Travis sported a white T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt. He paired it with black distressed jeans, sneakers and a black beanie. As for Kourtney, "The Kardashians" star wore a gray shirt, matching pants and New Balance sneakers.

While Travis and Kourtney have yet to address their "urgent" situation, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler revealed that it had nothing to do with their kids. "I have no clue. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever's involved positive thoughts and prayers," the model, who shares Landon (19) and Alabama (17), with the musician, told Us Weekly.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Joe Jonas Still Wears Wedding Ring at Texas Concert Despite Sophie Turner Split Rumors
Related Posts
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photographed Leaving Hospital Following 'Urgent Family Matter'

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Latest News
Artist of the Week: V
  • Sep 04, 2023

Artist of the Week: V

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Split Following Panama Apartment Dispute
  • Sep 04, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Split Following Panama Apartment Dispute

Joe Jonas Still Wears Wedding Ring at Texas Concert Despite Sophie Turner Split Rumors
  • Sep 04, 2023

Joe Jonas Still Wears Wedding Ring at Texas Concert Despite Sophie Turner Split Rumors

Alabama Barker Visits Nightclub After Travis Barker Announced 'Urgent Family Matter'
  • Sep 04, 2023

Alabama Barker Visits Nightclub After Travis Barker Announced 'Urgent Family Matter'

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice
  • Sep 04, 2023

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride
  • Sep 04, 2023

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Most Read
Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Naomi Watts Shares Key to Her Intimate Relationship With New Husband Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts Shares Key to Her Intimate Relationship With New Husband Billy Crudup

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett Died at 76, Three Months After Hospitalization