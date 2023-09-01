Billy Porter's Met Gala Invite 'Revoked' After Dissing Anna Wintour

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/John Rainford Celebrity

The 'Pose' actor is allegedly banned from the prestigious charity event, organized by Vogue, after blasting the magazine's formidable editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, in a recent interview.

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter may not be able to return to Met Gala ever again. According to a new report, the "Pose" actor is banned from the prestigious charity event, organized by Vogue, after blasting the magazine's formidable editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, in a recent interview.

A source told Radar Online, "The repercussions of Porter's big mouth have been swift and decisive, as his invitation to the all-important Met Gala was revoked and his once-favorable standing with top-tier designers has been shaken." The source added, "While Billy is a sensation on the fashion scene, the designers have rallied behind Anna, a true titan of the industry."

The feud between Billy and Anna started after the "American Horror Story" actor put Anna on blast as he criticized Vogue for highlighting Harry Styles in gender-fluid and non-binary fashion outfits back in 2020.

"It's not Harry Styles' fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way," he told the Daily Telegraph in an interview earlier this month. "I call out the gatekeepers. Non-binary blahblahblahblah. No. It doesn't feel good to me. You're using my community - or your people are using my community - to elevate you. You haven't had to sacrifice anything."

Known for wearing a dress on red carpets, the Emmy-winning actor claimed that he had been invited to a question and answer session with Anna in front of Conde Nast staff a few months before Harry's Vogue cover was unveiled. He said, "That b***h said to me at the end, 'How can we do better?' And I was so taken off guard that I didn't say what I should have said… 'Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement.' Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover."

It wasn't the first time Billy slammed Harry's cover, which featured the "As It Was" singer dressed in a Gucci gown. Back in 2021, he told the Sunday Times, "I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I'm not necessarily convinced, and here is why, I created the conversation, and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time."

He made it clear that he wasn't Harry, but the magazine instead. "I'm not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you're going to try and use to represent this new conversation?" he stressed. "He doesn't care - he's just doing it because it's the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned down. All he has to do is be white and straight."

