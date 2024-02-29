Billy Porter Lists NY Home for $2.5M After Complaining About Hollywood Strikes

Cover Images/TheNews2 Celebrity

The 54-year-old 'Pose' actor reportedly listed his house, which is located 70 miles outside New York City in the beach town of Bellport Village on Long Island, on Tuesday, February 27.

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter is bidding farewell to his New York home. After previously opening up about financial woes during the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, the "Pose" star finally listed the over one-acre property for $2.5 million.

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old listed his abode on Tuesday, February 27. The house itself is located 70 miles outside New York City in the beach town of Bellport Village on Long Island.

The property reportedly has a beautiful outside patio, a heated lap pool, a home gym, and its very own tree house. It also offers over 4,500 square feet of living space on well-kept grounds.

Back in August 2023, Billy told the Evening Standard, "I have to sell my house. Yeah! Because we're on strike." He went on to say, "And I don't know when we're gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make f**k-you money - which I haven't made yet - is still cheque-to-cheque."

"I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening," he explained further. "So to the person who said 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you've already starved me out."

The "Cinderella" actor was likely to be referring to an unnamed Hollywood executive who said, in an article published by Deadline, "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses."

During the chat, Billy also talked about his struggles in building his career. "When I got into the business in the late Eighties, I was told that my queerness would be my liability," he recalled. "Not just in the music industry, but across the board. And it was a liability. They kicked me out of mainstream R&B."

You can share this post!