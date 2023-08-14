 

Billy Porter Calls Anna Winter B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again

Billy Porter Calls Anna Winter B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pose' star calls out Vogue and the magazine's editor-in-chief for taking advantage of his 'community' to 'elevate' themselves with the Harry Styles cover.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter has lambasted Harry Styles' Vogue cover again and branded Anna Wintour a "b****." The "Pose" and "Kinky Boots" star, 53, was furious he had spoken to the magazine's editor-in-chief Anna, 73, about how Vogue could push forward the "de-gendering of fashion movement" months before former One Direction singer Harry, 29, was made US Vogue's first-ever solo male cover star in 2019.

"It's not Harry Styles' fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way," he told the Daily Telegraph about his fury Vogue had used the "Watermelon Sugar" singer as the face of genderfluid and non-binary fashion.

"I call out the gatekeepers. Non-binary blahblahblahblah. No. It doesn't feel good to me. You're using my community - or your people are using my community - to elevate you. You haven't had to sacrifice anything."

Billy, who has made headlines for wearing a dress on red carpets, added he had been invited to a question and answer session with Anna in front of Conde Nast staff a few months before Harry's Vogue cover was unveiled.

  Editors' Pick

He said, "That b**** said to me at the end, 'How can we do better?' And I was so taken off guard that I didn't say what I should have said… 'Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement.' Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover."

Billy previously blasted Harry's cover, which saw the singer dressed in a Gucci gown, in 2021. He told the Sunday Times in October of that year, "I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I'm not necessarily convinced, and here is why, I created the conversation, and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time."

The Emmy winner then claimed that he was attacking Vogue and not Harry. He added, "I'm not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you're going to try and use to represent this new conversation?"

"He doesn't care - he's just doing it because it's the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned down. All he has to do is be white and straight."

Billy apologised for his remarks a month later, saying on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", "Harry Styles - I apologise to you for having your name in my mouth. It's not about you. The conversation is not about you. The conversation is actually deeper than that. It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of colour who contribute to the culture."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Jonny Lee Miller Opens Up on His 'Succession' of Midlife Crises
Related Posts
Billy Porter's Divorce Leaves Him Feeling 'Bittersweet'

Billy Porter's Divorce Leaves Him Feeling 'Bittersweet'

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Amicably Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Amicably Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter to Play Gay Author and Activist James Baldwin in Biopic

Billy Porter to Play Gay Author and Activist James Baldwin in Biopic

Latest News
Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show
  • Aug 14, 2023

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Jonny Lee Miller Opens Up on His 'Succession' of Midlife Crises
  • Aug 14, 2023

Jonny Lee Miller Opens Up on His 'Succession' of Midlife Crises

Billy Porter Calls Anna Winter B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again
  • Aug 14, 2023

Billy Porter Calls Anna Winter B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit
  • Aug 14, 2023

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election
  • Aug 14, 2023

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Melle Mel Regrets Releasing Eminem Diss Track, Offers Mea Culpa
  • Aug 14, 2023

Melle Mel Regrets Releasing Eminem Diss Track, Offers Mea Culpa

Most Read
Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo and BF Myke Wright Still Together Despite Rumored Rift Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black