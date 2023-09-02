Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has completed filming a visual album for "Renaissance". However, if a new report is to be believed, the Grammy-winning musician has been shopping the project but no streaming service or studios have made a deal.

According to a report from Above the Line, the "Renaissance" visual album, hailed from the singer's production company, Parkwood Entertainment, is completed but "remains in limbo." A source shared, "It's a visual album movie, but it's like an art film, and I've also heard it's better than 'Black Is King'."

Further elaborating on the project, the insider claimed that the visual album is "artsy" and "weirder" than the Emmy Award-winning "Black Is King", which premiered on Disney+ in 2020. Nadia Lee Cohen, who previously worked with Tyler The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Katy Perry and Kali Uchis as well as brands that include Adidas, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Valentino, reportedly directed Queen Bey's visual album.

It was said that several streamers and studios got a first glimpse of the project approximately four to six months ago, though they chose to skip the project. The source assumed that it could have been because of "the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer." The informant additionally suggested the possibility that "Beyonce didn't like how it turned out."

If the project moves forward, "Renaissance" will be Beyonce's third visual album, after "Lemonade" and "Black Is King". The wife of Jay-Z wrote, directed and executive produced the latter, which received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming. "Lemonade" similarly scored four Emmy nominations after it was released on HBO in 2016.

Meanwhile, Beyonce signed a three-project deal with Netflix worth a whopping $60 million back in 2019. The R&B star has only released "Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce" so far. The movie gave an in-depth look at the production behind her 2018 headlining performance at Coachella.

