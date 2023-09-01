Khloe Kardashian Makes Legal Change to Her Son Tatum's Last Name

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star filed the paperwork earlier this year to change the baby's last name from Kardashian to Thompson and it was granted on August 31, according to court documents.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian officially changes her and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's last name over a year after he was born. The reality TV star filed the paperwork earlier this year to change the baby's last name from Kardashian to Thompson and it was granted on Thursday, August 31, according to court documents.

Khloe previously listed her son Tatum's name as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate as she hadn't decided on a moniker at the time. Under California law, parents can choose if their new baby will have either the mother's, father's last name or an amalgamation of the two upon birth.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son in July 2022 via surrogate. The Good American founder initially kept his name and his face under wraps before officially introducing the baby boy in season 3 of "The Kardashians" in May.

In the third season of the Hulu series, Khloe also opened up about her struggle to bond with his newborn. "Compare it to True and him, it's a different experience," she said to mom Kris Jenner, referring to her first child True with Tristan. "The connection ... took days with True. With him, it's taking months and we still don't have a complete bond."

Khloe admitted that she felt guilty about her struggles. "Why isn't it the same?" she asked herself. "I don't treat him differently, just question myself sometimes."

During a confessional, she said, "I wish I wasn't so critical of myself, because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

It's now, however, safe to say that Khloe has overcome her struggle and bonded with her second child just fine. Recently, she shared some new selfies with her two kids. In the snaps, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was seen cuddling with her daughter True and son Tatum. "Mommy's cubs," she captioned the adorable snaps.

