 

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
Cover Images/Media Punch/JOHN NACION
Movie

Met while marching in Burbank, California, the estranged husband of Britney Spears dodges questions about their divorce, insisting that he's there in solidarity with striking actors.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari has now found at least one thing in common with Leonardo DiCaprio. The personal trainer-turned-actor has compared himself to the Oscar-winning actor, albeit not for the most flattering reason, as he joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line.

The Tehran, Iran-born star was spotted marching up to Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Thursday, August 31 in a clip published by TMZ. Responding to claims that he's currently "jobless," he admitted, "That's the point of this strike - I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does."

The 29-year-old hunk alluded to the fact that all actors in Hollywood are currently out of work due to the strike. "I hope everything gets resolved very fast," he added, "so we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

In reference to the writers strike, which is happening in tandem with the SAG-AFTRA protests, Sam said, "Writers are the heart and soul of every project we do, so SAG strong."

  Editors' Pick

Sam Asghari's IG Story

Sam Asghari joined SAG-AFTRA picket line.

The model, however, refused to answer questions about Britney Spears. "We're not here to talk about my personal life," he responded to the question. He insisted, "We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future."

Sam, who filed for divorce from Britney on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, had his last acting gig in Paul Feig-directed comedy flick "Grand Death Lotto", which is currently in post-production, before the strike.

Dishing on his next plan after his split from the pop star, a source tells Us Weekly, "Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next. Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Khloe Kardashian Makes Legal Change to Her Son Tatum's Last Name

Morgan Wallen's Fangirls Get Physical Near Porta Potty at His Pittsburgh Show
Related Posts
Sam Asghari Not 'Secretly Working' With Britney Spears' Father Jamie Despite Report

Sam Asghari Not 'Secretly Working' With Britney Spears' Father Jamie Despite Report

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Jobless Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari Jobless Amid Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Sam Asghari Won't Be Able to Profit From Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Latest News
John Mellencamp's New Mystery Girlfriend Revealed During Los Angeles Outing
  • Sep 01, 2023

John Mellencamp's New Mystery Girlfriend Revealed During Los Angeles Outing

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit
  • Sep 01, 2023

Scooter Braun's Team Accused of 'Spinning' Story of Ariana Grande's Exit

Lindsay Hubbard 'Blindsided' by Carl Radke Split on Camera
  • Sep 01, 2023

Lindsay Hubbard 'Blindsided' by Carl Radke Split on Camera

Morgan Wallen's Fangirls Get Physical Near Porta Potty at His Pittsburgh Show
  • Sep 01, 2023

Morgan Wallen's Fangirls Get Physical Near Porta Potty at His Pittsburgh Show

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
  • Sep 01, 2023

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Khloe Kardashian Makes Legal Change to Her Son Tatum's Last Name
  • Sep 01, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Makes Legal Change to Her Son Tatum's Last Name

Most Read
Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth Hold Hands in New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Photo
Movie

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth Hold Hands in New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Photo

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Diane Franklin 'Fascinated' by Mysterious Element of Horror Films

Diane Franklin 'Fascinated' by Mysterious Element of Horror Films

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line