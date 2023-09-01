'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Cover Images/Media Punch/JOHN NACION Movie

Met while marching in Burbank, California, the estranged husband of Britney Spears dodges questions about their divorce, insisting that he's there in solidarity with striking actors.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari has now found at least one thing in common with Leonardo DiCaprio. The personal trainer-turned-actor has compared himself to the Oscar-winning actor, albeit not for the most flattering reason, as he joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line.

The Tehran, Iran-born star was spotted marching up to Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Thursday, August 31 in a clip published by TMZ. Responding to claims that he's currently "jobless," he admitted, "That's the point of this strike - I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does."

The 29-year-old hunk alluded to the fact that all actors in Hollywood are currently out of work due to the strike. "I hope everything gets resolved very fast," he added, "so we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people."

In reference to the writers strike, which is happening in tandem with the SAG-AFTRA protests, Sam said, "Writers are the heart and soul of every project we do, so SAG strong."

The model, however, refused to answer questions about Britney Spears. "We're not here to talk about my personal life," he responded to the question. He insisted, "We're here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future."

Sam, who filed for divorce from Britney on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, had his last acting gig in Paul Feig-directed comedy flick "Grand Death Lotto", which is currently in post-production, before the strike.

Dishing on his next plan after his split from the pop star, a source tells Us Weekly, "Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next. Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."

