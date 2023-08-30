 

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day of Kindergarten in Adorable Pics

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's First Day of Kindergarten in Adorable Pics
The reality TV star takes to her Instagram account to treat her fans to some sweet pictures of her and her 5-year-old daughter marking the first day of the little girl's first day of kindergarten.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian makes sure to celebrate every single milestone in her daughter True Thompson's life. On Tuesday, August 29, the reality TV star took to her Instagram account to treat her fans to some sweet pictures of her and True marking the first day of the little girl's first day of kindergarten.

In the carousel of photos, True could be seen striking some poses with pastel-colored balloon decoration behind her. The 5-year-old girl looked adorable in her uniform, which consisted of a white top and a blue checkered pleated skirt, that she paired with white sneakers.

She was also joined by her mom in some of the pictures. For the celebratory event, the Good American founder donned a black crop top sweatshirt and matching leggings as well as white sneakers. "Kindergarten! For anyone wondering, no I'm not ok! Next it will be prom," Khloe wrote in the caption.

Fans found True, whom Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson, too cute to be true as they flooded the comments section with gushing remarks. "Our princess is growing up very fast," one fan wrote. "So cute her baby is ready for wnba before she even hits kinder slayyyy trueeee queeen," one other added.

Some others also pointed out how tall True is for someone her age. "She's adorable Khloe and she's so tall," one said. Echoing the sentiment, one other raved, "This is so cute she's going to be so tall and pretty."

One praised Khloe, writing, "I love her whole look especially that khole knows how to do her hair like a we would do her hair." Someone, meanwhile, joked, "That's so sweet. When we went to kindergarten, our parents just double checked our lunch bags and said, 'don't miss that damn bus.' "

The celebratory post came after Khloe shared some new selfies with her two kids. In the snaps, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was seen cuddling with her daughter True and son Tatum, whom she also shares with Tristan. "Mommy's cubs," she captioned the cute photos.

