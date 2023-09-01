Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Instagram/Blumhouse Productions Movie

Jason Blum, who co-produces the supernatural horror film, also reacts after the pop superstar announced her concert movie will arrive on October 13, the same day 'The Exorcist: Believer' was initially due to come out.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift wins against the devil. The country-turned-pop superstar has forced Universal and Bloomhouse to made adjustment to the release date of "The Exorcist: Believer" to avoid the premiere of her newly-announced "Eras Tour" movie.

On Thursday, August 31, shortly after Swift announced her upcoming concert film, the official social media page of "The Exorcist: Believer" revealed its new release date. The supernatural horror film will arrive one week earlier, on October 6, after initially securing its deliberately timed debut on Friday the 13 of October.

The Instagram post did not give away the reason for the new date, but the movie's co-producer has acknowledged the force of Swift and her fandom. "Look what you made me do," Jason Blum tweeted, quoting lyrics from the singer's song, before adding, "The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins."

Fans had mixed reaction to the new date announcement. "Crazy! Even the Devil can't compete with Taylor Swift But also better for those of us that are really anticipating this movie!" one person quipped.

A Swiftie was glad with the decision, writing, "THANK! YOU! I was going to message you guys to encourage changing the date due to Taylor. I have been waiting for this exorcist movie for YEARS but Taylor is just going to have to come first. It broke my heart hearing taylor announce the same day. Nobody would be able to enjoy it and I mean that, we're going to be singing and it's going to be loud. So thank you guys!!! can't wait!"

A few others were disappointed that the sixth installment in "The Exorcist" franchise will not land in theaters on Friday the 13th as expected before. "Now I hate @taylorswift even more! Friday the 13th would've been the best day," one of them commented.

Earlier on Thursday, Swift took to her Instagram page to announce her new concert film. "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

The choosing of the date may be deliberate as 13 has been widely known as the Grammy winner's favorite number. Titled "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour", the concert film, described as a rendering of her record-breaking stadium tour, will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at every AMC theater location in the United States. It will also play on Cinemark and Regal screens in North America, with other theaters and chains expected to be added.

