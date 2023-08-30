 

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy Says 30 Looks 'Good' on Him in Birthday Post After His Hospitalization

A few days after her beau postponed his shows due to a 'serious kidney infection,' the social media influencer pays a sweet tribute to the 'Strip That Down' singer on his 30th birthday.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy could not help but gush over him on his birthday. A few days after her beau revealed he was hospitalized due to a "serious kidney infection," the social media influencer celebrated the "Bedroom Floor" singer turning 30 years old through a birthday post.

On Tuesday, August 29, Kate paid a tribute to the former member of One Direction via Instagram. She first gushed, "30 never looked so good," adding a red heart emoji. She went on to exclaim, "Happy birthday love."

In the same post, Kate also uploaded several photos of her and Liam together. Some of the photos captured the two showing off their ensembles in mirror selfies. Another snap saw the couple going to a formal event together. In addition to the pictures, she unleashed a video of Liam excitingly striking a pose after he saw a rainbow in the sky.

Kate's sweet birthday tribute came a few days after the "Strip That Down" singer revealed that he had to postpone a number of his shows in South America due to hospitalization. In a video he uploaded via Instagram on August 25, he announced, "This really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently."

"I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection," he reasoned. "We started rehearsals and I've been advised that now is really not the right time to be travelling on the road while I recover from this. I've got the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak, but yeah we're gonna have to reschedule the tour."

Along with the footage, Liam wrote in the caption, "It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets, I'm so sorry," he further apologized. "We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."

