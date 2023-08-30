 

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom' alum calls cops after her 14-year-old son Jace has gone missing again, but he has been located at a gas station about 10 minutes from Jenelle's home.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans' eldest child has given her a scare again. The former reality TV star was forced to call cops as she believed that her son Jace was missing again after she wasn't able to contact him for several hours earlier this week.

Jenelle's manager August Keen tells TMZ Jace left Jenelle's North Carolina home on Monday, August 28 to roam around their extensive property. After several hours without contact, the "Teen Mom" alum became worried and couldn't find her son, forcing her to get the police involved.

Police later found Jace at a gas station that's only a 10-minute drive from the family home. "Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does," a representative for Jenelle said in a statement on August 29. "He went off to the gas station, without telling."

  Editors' Pick

It's not clear if Jace was by himself or with friends when he was roaming around, but the teen has since returned home with his mother and her husband David Eason. The site notes that the three are getting along without issue and that Jace just wants more freedom as he gets older, and is just a typical teen being a teen.

This is the second time Jace was reported missing in the last two weeks. On August 15, Jenelle was left in panic as she reported her son as a runaway. At the time, the teen was last seen leaving school around 2:45 P.M.

After deputies with the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department in North Carolina put out an alert for a runaway juvenile, they located Jace several hours later. "Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns," Jenelle's manager confirmed after her son was found.

Jenelle revealed that prior to the first incident, Jace got in trouble and had his phone taken away. "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off," she explained.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy Says 30 Looks 'Good' on Him in Birthday Post After His Hospitalization

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2
Related Posts
Jenelle Evans' Son Jace 'Safely at Home' After Reported as Runaway

Jenelle Evans' Son Jace 'Safely at Home' After Reported as Runaway

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Charged With Battery After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Charged With Battery After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jenelle Evans Deletes TikTok Video After Facing Backlash for Attacking Kailyn Lowry's Son

Jenelle Evans Deletes TikTok Video After Facing Backlash for Attacking Kailyn Lowry's Son

Latest News
'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2
  • Aug 30, 2023

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

Siva Kaneswaran's Wedding Postponed
  • Aug 30, 2023

Siva Kaneswaran's Wedding Postponed

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy Says 30 Looks 'Good' on Him in Birthday Post After His Hospitalization
  • Aug 30, 2023

Liam Payne's GF Kate Cassidy Says 30 Looks 'Good' on Him in Birthday Post After His Hospitalization

Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'
  • Aug 30, 2023

Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Most Read
Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage
Celebrity

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Britney Spears Spotted on Late-Night Food Run With Mystery Man Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Spotted on Late-Night Food Run With Mystery Man Amid Sam Asghari Divorce