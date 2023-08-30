Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom' alum calls cops after her 14-year-old son Jace has gone missing again, but he has been located at a gas station about 10 minutes from Jenelle's home.

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans' eldest child has given her a scare again. The former reality TV star was forced to call cops as she believed that her son Jace was missing again after she wasn't able to contact him for several hours earlier this week.

Jenelle's manager August Keen tells TMZ Jace left Jenelle's North Carolina home on Monday, August 28 to roam around their extensive property. After several hours without contact, the "Teen Mom" alum became worried and couldn't find her son, forcing her to get the police involved.

Police later found Jace at a gas station that's only a 10-minute drive from the family home. "Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does," a representative for Jenelle said in a statement on August 29. "He went off to the gas station, without telling."

It's not clear if Jace was by himself or with friends when he was roaming around, but the teen has since returned home with his mother and her husband David Eason. The site notes that the three are getting along without issue and that Jace just wants more freedom as he gets older, and is just a typical teen being a teen.

This is the second time Jace was reported missing in the last two weeks. On August 15, Jenelle was left in panic as she reported her son as a runaway. At the time, the teen was last seen leaving school around 2:45 P.M.

After deputies with the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department in North Carolina put out an alert for a runaway juvenile, they located Jace several hours later. "Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns," Jenelle's manager confirmed after her son was found.

Jenelle revealed that prior to the first incident, Jace got in trouble and had his phone taken away. "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off," she explained.

