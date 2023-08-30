Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'

Instagram Celebrity

The Backstreet Boys singer is slapped with a new lawsuit by a third woman who claims that he sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2003, but he dismisses the allegations.

AceShowbiz - Nick Carter has been slapped with a new sexual assault lawsuit. A woman filed the lawsuit anonymously on late Monday, August 28 in Clark County District Court because of his Las Vegas address.

In the lawsuit, the woman claims she was sexually assaulted by the singer multiple times back in 2003. She was only 15 years old and he was 23 back then. She says the alleged incidents took place aboard a yacht and on a bus, where he allegedly forced himself on her after plying her with alcohol.

Nick has since responded to the allegations via his attorney. His lawyer Dale Hayes Jr. dismisses the lawsuit, claiming that it's full of lies. Dale tells TMZ that the woman first made her allegations against Nick two decades ago, but after authorities investigated her claims, they found no merit to move forward with charges.

Dale says the woman is simply "repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint," insisting that it "doesn't make them any more true." Nick's legal team adds that his client is "looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light."

This is the third woman who has accused Nick of sexual assault. Shannon Ruth filed a lawsuit in December 2022, claiming the Backstreet Boys star sexually assaulted her after a concert in 2001, when she was underage. The 43-year-old singer said in March that he has witnesses who will testify Ruth is lying.

Singer Melissa Schuman is also suing Nick over an alleged incident that occurred in 2003, when he was 22 and she was 18. She first spoke about the allegations in November 2017, during the #MeToo movement, and filed the lawsuit in April this year.

"Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 - and it still is," his attorney said in response to the lawsuit. "This PR stunt won't shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused."

