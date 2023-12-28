 

Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom
Cover Images/Marty Hause
Celebrity

The 41-year-old was discovered in the toilet of her home in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, December 23 morning by emergency workers who rushed her to a nearby hospital.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Carter's sister Bobbie Jean Carter was found unresponsive in the bathroom just like their younger brother Aaron when he died. The 41-year-old was discovered in the toilet of her home in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, December 23 morning by emergency workers who rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead.

TMZ reported she was found unresponsive in the bathroom like Aaron at the time of his death aged 34 on 5 November 2022. Authorities have also revealed Bobbie Jean, who struggled with substance abuse and addiction throughout her life, was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.

In June she was arrested for retail theft and drug possession after allegedly trying to steal $55 of crafts from a Brooksville, Florida, Hobby Lobby. But her roommates informed authorities Bobbie Jean had stayed away from drugs since her release from prison.

  Editors' Pick

Following a thorough search of Bobbie Jean's bedroom and bathroom no narcotics or drug paraphernalia were found and no signs of foul play were discovered, it's been reported. News of her passing comes just over a year after Bobbie Jean's brother Aaron was found dead in his bathtub after taking alprazolam and compressed gas difluoroethane - and 11 years after her sister Leslie Carter died from an overdose at 25.

Bobbie Jean's mom Jane said in a statement about her girl's passing, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Referring to Bobbie Jean's daughter, Jane added, "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Landon Barker Removes Snapchat Pic of Timothee Chalamet at Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party

'Raven's Home' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Thanks Disney After Engagement to Co-Star Johnno Wilson
Related Posts
Nick Carter's Sister Angel Shares Poignant Message After Bobbie Jean's Sudden Passing

Nick Carter's Sister Angel Shares Poignant Message After Bobbie Jean's Sudden Passing

Nick Carter Allows His Children to Enter Entertainment Industry

Nick Carter Allows His Children to Enter Entertainment Industry

Nick Carter Still Struggling to Come to Terms With Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter Still Struggling to Come to Terms With Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'

Nick Carter's Lawyer Labels New Sexual Assault Lawsuit 'Malicious Schemes'

Latest News
Pierce Brosnan in Hot Water After Entering Forbidden Area in Yellowstone Park
  • Dec 28, 2023

Pierce Brosnan in Hot Water After Entering Forbidden Area in Yellowstone Park

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza
  • Dec 28, 2023

Jenna Ortega Joins Other Artists in Signing Open Letter to President Biden Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Shannon Beador's Pals Doubt John Janssen Bought Alexis Bellino $16K Promise Ring
  • Dec 28, 2023

Shannon Beador's Pals Doubt John Janssen Bought Alexis Bellino $16K Promise Ring

Lee Sun-Kyun's Alleged Blackmailer Detained Hours After 'Parasite' Actor Died
  • Dec 28, 2023

Lee Sun-Kyun's Alleged Blackmailer Detained Hours After 'Parasite' Actor Died

Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom
  • Dec 28, 2023

Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

Kanye West's Apology Post Over Anti-Semitic Rants Appears to Be AI-Generated
  • Dec 28, 2023

Kanye West's Apology Post Over Anti-Semitic Rants Appears to Be AI-Generated

Most Read
Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Hugh Jackman Gets 'in Trouble' on First Christmas Since Deborra-Lee Furness Split

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Report: Jennifer Lopez Is the Reason Behind Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'Strained' Friendship

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Morgan Freeman's Rep Assures Actor Is 'Fine' Despite Rumor of Deteriorating Health

Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'