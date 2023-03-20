 

Nick Carter Claims He Has Witnesses to Disprove Sexual Assault Allegations

The Backstreet Boys singer has reportedly submitted new legal documents stating he has witnesses that will testify that he never sexually assaulted a woman.

AceShowbiz - Nick Carter insists he has witnesses who will prove he didn't sexually assault a woman in 2021. After hit with a claim from Shannon Ruth that he took her to his tour bus, plied her with alcohol, forced her to perform a sex act and then raped her, the Backstreet Boys, singer, 43, files new legal documents claiming to have a dozen witnesses who will swear the alleged victim's charges are "factually impossible."

Filing her suit on December 2, 2022, for $30,000 in damages, Shannon said the alleged assault happened in 2001, when she was 17 and underaged. She also stated she contracted the sexual transmitted infection, Human papillomavirus infection from Nick, stating she was a virgin before the alleged attack.

Shannon additionally claimed she met Nick while standing in line to get autographs and said she is autistic and suffers from cerebral palsy.

TMZ reported Nick's filing on his witnesses, which comes after he denied her accusations. Nick insists he has witnesses who will support his claim there was no autograph line on the day she says he attacked her. And he declared fans had no access to the busses, security personnel and a talent manager will testify to that.

The legal documents also say a former friend of Shannon's will say she does not have autism or cerebral palsy. Nick has always denied the charges, and is countersuing for $2.35million.

The Los Angeles District Attorney did not pursue a criminal case because the statute of limitations had passed, according to CNN. At the time Shannon's claim was filed, Nick's attorney Michael Holtz said, "As our Counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy."

"He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused. In fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation. He looks forward to setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good."

