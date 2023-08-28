YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot

Facebook/Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

In a post shared via social media by his clothing brand 4hunnid, the 'Why You Always Hatin?' rapper sells black and white short-sleeved tees with graphics of the former president's mugshot.

AceShowbiz - YG is selling new merchandise featuring Donald Trump's mugshot. The "Why You Always Hatin?" rapper revealed the new designs of his clothing brand's products via social media amid many trolls coming in on the former president ever since his arrest.

In a post shared by the 33-year-old hip-hop artist's lifestyle brand 4hunnid, it could be seen that his clothing line is dropping new products of short-sleeved tees that came with graphics of Trump's mugshot on it. Photos of the designs were released via Instagram on Friday, August 25.

Slightly under the picture itself, there is a bright red sign that read, "F**KED," and the logo of the brand "4HUNNID" written in the same color. The T-shirt comes in two choice of colors, black and white. Along with the photos, the brand informed that the shirts can be purchased online through their website by writing in the caption, "Donald Trump mug shot tees available now on www.4hunnid.com."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user expressed, "No way u selling this," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis. Meanwhile, another appeared to like the new merch and claimed, "Already get me the 2 colors lol."

A third, in the meantime, stated, "Knew yall would hop on it as soon as they released the mugshot [a rolling on the floor laughing emoji] love it." A fourth pointed out about the tee design, "Definitely f**ked. But he's the last motherf**ken face id want on my shirt."

The "West Coast Weekend" rapper's new merch came after the former star of "The Apprentice" was roasted over his mugshot by many social media users. One troll in particular was rapper Plies. On Thursday evening, August 24, he tweeted, "The Look U Give When U Been Yelling Lock Her Up & The Biden Crime Family .. But U The B***h Thats Really The Criminal!!!! U Can Fool Everybody But God!!!! #Plies #IGotMotion."

Giving a similar yet different take was fellow hip-hop star Chief Keef. That same day, he shared on Instagram Story an edited photo of Trump showing off a "blood" sign. Over the picture, he wrote, "Nah my boy in dat b***h bangin on dem folks. I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back."

Earlier that day, Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail for the 13 counts that he is facing in Georgia due to his alleged interference in 2020 election results in that state. He stepped his feet at the jail one day earlier than the deadline.

