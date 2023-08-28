Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' star was arrested in Fulton County along with her friends Bambi, Rodney Shaw a.k.a. Zellswag and Kareem Cadet, after they were caught into a fight bar.

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena was recently arrested in Atlanta alongside her three pals, Bambi, Rodney Shaw a.k.a. Zellswag and Kareem Cadet. The four people were taken into custody following a bar fight, and now police have unraveled more details surrounding the incident.

For the record, the "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star and her friends were hanging out at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road on Friday night, August 25. However, at around 11:40 P.M., someone called the police to report an alleged physical altercation.

The fight allegedly started after security guards tried to kick the group out, but they refused to leave. The officer then came to de-escalate the situation, but it was to no avail.

According to authorities, Erica and her friends became "physically aggressive" towards the officer, with Erica biting them. They were later taken into custody and booked into the Fulton County jail.

All four individuals were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Safaree Samuels and Zellswag were also charged with simple battery.

Prior to this, rapper Saucy Santana shared his side of the story of the arrest. The "Booty" emcee claimed the bar fight was caused by Erica's drunken behavior.

"So, last night my n***a was not fighting no girls," Santana said of his partner Zellswag. "He had got into it with the security/the authorities. He was out with his homegirls… Erica was very belligerent, I don't know maybe she got too drunk. She was real wild last night."

"She got into it with the security guard, there were probably like three or four guards on top of her," he continued, before noting that Zellswag was just trying to help Erica get out of the situation as a friend. Santana added, "I got the f**k out of dodge 'cuz I don't play that."

