 

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' star was arrested in Fulton County along with her friends Bambi, Rodney Shaw a.k.a. Zellswag and Kareem Cadet, after they were caught into a fight bar.

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena was recently arrested in Atlanta alongside her three pals, Bambi, Rodney Shaw a.k.a. Zellswag and Kareem Cadet. The four people were taken into custody following a bar fight, and now police have unraveled more details surrounding the incident.

For the record, the "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" star and her friends were hanging out at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road on Friday night, August 25. However, at around 11:40 P.M., someone called the police to report an alleged physical altercation.

The fight allegedly started after security guards tried to kick the group out, but they refused to leave. The officer then came to de-escalate the situation, but it was to no avail.

According to authorities, Erica and her friends became "physically aggressive" towards the officer, with Erica biting them. They were later taken into custody and booked into the Fulton County jail.

All four individuals were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Safaree Samuels and Zellswag were also charged with simple battery.

  Editors' Pick

Prior to this, rapper Saucy Santana shared his side of the story of the arrest. The "Booty" emcee claimed the bar fight was caused by Erica's drunken behavior.

"So, last night my n***a was not fighting no girls," Santana said of his partner Zellswag. "He had got into it with the security/the authorities. He was out with his homegirls… Erica was very belligerent, I don't know maybe she got too drunk. She was real wild last night."

"She got into it with the security guard, there were probably like three or four guards on top of her," he continued, before noting that Zellswag was just trying to help Erica get out of the situation as a friend. Santana added, "I got the f**k out of dodge 'cuz I don't play that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart for a Month
Related Posts
Erica Mena Slams 'Deadbeat Clown' Safaree for Giving Amara La Negra's Twins Rolex for Their Birthday

Erica Mena Slams 'Deadbeat Clown' Safaree for Giving Amara La Negra's Twins Rolex for Their Birthday

Erica Mena Showered With Support After Getting Candid About What Led Her to Divorce Safaree

Erica Mena Showered With Support After Getting Candid About What Led Her to Divorce Safaree

Erica Mena Reflects on How 'Skinny' She Was After Getting Hurt by Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Reflects on How 'Skinny' She Was After Getting Hurt by Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Pokes Fun at Safaree for Threatening to Sue People Leaking His and GF Kimbella's Sex Tape

Erica Mena Pokes Fun at Safaree for Threatening to Sue People Leaking His and GF Kimbella's Sex Tape

Latest News
Miguel Hanging From His Skin During Performance to Promote New Album
  • Aug 28, 2023

Miguel Hanging From His Skin During Performance to Promote New Album

'Gran Turismo' Narrowly Wins Race Against 'Barbie' at Box Office
  • Aug 28, 2023

'Gran Turismo' Narrowly Wins Race Against 'Barbie' at Box Office

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest
  • Aug 28, 2023

Erica Mena Charged With Simple Battery for Biting Police Officer After Fight Bar Arrest

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart for a Month
  • Aug 28, 2023

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart for a Month

YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot
  • Aug 28, 2023

YG Sells New Merch Featuring Donald Trump's Mugshot

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez
  • Aug 28, 2023

Artist of the Week: Selena Gomez

Most Read
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Celebrity

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law