Plies Makes Fun of Donald Trump's Arrest

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Plies has not stopped trolling Donald Trump. Shortly after learning that Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail, the "Please Excuse My Hands" spitter made fun of the former president's arrest via social media.

On Thursday evening, August 24, the hip-hop artist made use of X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the joke. "I Will Not Be Referring To Donald J Trump By His Name Anymore!!! From Here On Out I Will Be Referring To Him As 'Inmate P01135809,' " he wrote in a tweet. Near the end of it, he added shrugging and rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Earlier that day, Plies roasted Trump's mugshot. Along with a photo of the former president, the rapper stated, "The Look U Give When U Been Yelling Lock Her Up & The Biden Crime Family .. But U The B***h Thats Really The Criminal!!!! U Can Fool Everybody But God!!!! #Plies #IGotMotion."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Put It on Ya" rapper went on to roast the former star of "The Apprentice". He penned, "The Only Way Some Of Y'all Will Ever Say F**k Trump! Is If He Told Y'all To Start Taking Care Of Y'all Kids!!!! At That Point Y'all Would Say 'F**k Bruh A N***a Ain't Need Dem F**k Azz $1500 Anyway!!!' "

Not stopping there, Plies also gave his two cents on Trump's height and weight. In another tweet, he pointed out, "Bruh Said His Height & Weight Was 6'3 215lbs!!! He Wouldn't Even Tell The Truth About Dat!!!!!! [a slew of laughing face emojis]."

Plies was not the only hip-hop star who voiced his thoughts on Trump's arrest. That same day, Chief Keef uploaded via Instagram Story an edited photo of the former president showing off a "blood" sign. Over the snap, he noted, "Nah my boy in dat b***h bangin on dem folks. I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back."

On Thursday, Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail for the 13 counts that he is facing in Georgia due to his alleged interference in 2020 election results in that state. He showed up to the jail one day earlier than the deadline.

