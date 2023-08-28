Taylor Swift Gushes Over 'Bestest' Selena Gomez Over Her New Song 'Single Soon'

Cover Images/Daniel Robertson Music

Shortly after learning that her bestie released a new track, the 'All Too Well' hitmaker also exclaims that she 'will be dancing' to the newly-released single 'forever.'

Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift could not help but gush over Selena Gomez over her new song. Shortly after learning that her bestie released a new track titled "Single Soon", the "All Too Well" hitmaker gave her reaction to the song and deemed the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer "the bestest."

On Saturday, August 26, the 33-year-old songstress shared her opinions on 31-year-old Selena and her newly-released track via Instagram Story. She exclaimed, "When your bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks." Along with it, she reposted a video, originally posted via Instagram by Selena, which features a number of clips from the song's music video.

In the footage, Selena could be seen putting makeup on her face while getting herself ready before a night out. Smiling from ear to ear throughout the preparation, she wore a sparkling lilac top, a pair of short blue jeans and a fur jacket in darker purple color. The clip went on to show her sitting in a restaurant by herself before a group of her female friends showed up and approached her. Selena and her pals were having a blast while sipping several glasses of drink.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star released the song about celebrating her newfound freedom on Friday, August 24. For the track, she worked together with her previous collaborators, including Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

On it, Selena sings, "I'm pickin' out this dress/ Tryin' on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon/ I know he'll be a mess/ When I break the news/ But I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon."

It did not take long for Selena to be showered with praises after unleashing the song. She later voiced her appreciation for those who have listened to it. In an Instagram post shared on August 26, she exclaimed, "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!" She further described, "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to! [red hearts emoji]."

You can share this post!