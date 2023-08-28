Darius Jackson Raves Over 'One-of-a-Kind' Keke Palmer on Her Birthday Amid Split Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Nope' actress has also revealed via Instagram that she spent her birthday with her baby daddy after sparking breakup speculation following his mom-shaming comments.

AceShowbiz - Darius Jackson has hailed Keke Palmer as a "one-of-a-kind being." The actress celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, August 26, and Darius, 29, has taken to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

He wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys and triumphs!" Darius has also shared a video of Keke cuddling their six-month-old son Leodis.

Keke previously revealed that Darius took her out for dinner to celebrate her birthday. The actress thanked her boyfriend for making it a "special" occasion.

She wrote on Instagram, "D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always. I know, it's not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it's so sweet."

The loved-up duo have been together since August 2021. But their romance was thrown into the spotlight in July, when Darius criticized his girlfriend for wearing a sheer outfit to an Usher concert.

Alongside footage of Keke at the concert in Las Vegas, he tweeted, "It's the outfit tho … you a mom." Darius subsequently doubled down on his criticism, saying that he has "standards and morals."

Darius, whose comments led to questions about their relationship status, wrote, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

