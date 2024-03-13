Keke Palmer Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plan

Instagram Celebrity

The former Nickelodeon star claims her remarks about retirement have been misinterpreted, insisting that she still has so much more to explore in her career.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer clarifies previous comments made about her Hollywood retirement being "around the corner." She said, "People took that literally, but I was thinking like 20 years!"

Palmer clarified her comments during an interview with People. She went on to say that there's still much she wants to do in her career.

"What I will say is I meant a different type of 'slowing down.' I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera."

Palmer has been acting since she was a child and has starred in films such as "Akeelah and the Bee", "Jump In!", and "Madea's Family Reunion". She also starred in the television series "True Jackson, VP" and "Scream Queens".

In recent years, Palmer has become more vocal about social and political issues. She has spoken out against police brutality and racism and has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Palmer's comments about her Hollywood retirement being "around the corner" were met with mixed reactions. Some fans were disappointed while others were supportive of her decision to focus on her personal life.

